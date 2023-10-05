Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Geely Auto Needs Better Market Share And Margin Numbers To Change The Tone

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.16K Followers

Summary

  • Geely Auto's shares have been caught up in the downturn in Chinese auto stocks, but have held up better than most BEV-centric rivals.
  • Geely is struggling to gain market share in the most attractive parts of the Chinese auto market, particularly in the high-end BEV segment.
  • Margins have declined due to higher input costs and the growing contribution of lower-margin BEVs and PHEVs in the sales mix.
  • Even with meaningful lower margin assumptions, Geely shares look undervalued but the market likely won't care until market share and margins improve.

Front view of the Zeekr 001 electric car

Roman Nurutdinov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The last year and a half has been a challenging one for Geely Auto (OTCPK:GELYF) (OTCPK:GELYY) (0175.HK) investors. As the market has digested a combination of increasing pressures in the Chinese

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.16K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.