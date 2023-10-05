Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IBM: Downgrading To Hold, No Near-Term Catalyst This Year

Summary

  • We’re downgrading International Business Machines Corporation stock to a hold.
  • We expect the tougher global IT spending environment to weigh on IBM’s software and consulting revenue in 2H23 and possibly 1H24, which account for roughly 75% of its total sales.
  • While we’re constructive on IBM’s shift in focus to cloud computing and A.I., we think the A.I. hype is premature, given the more muted IT spend in 2H23.
  • We don't expect IBM to meaningfully outperform its 3-5% top line growth in FY23, given the current macro uncertainty.
  • We think IBM’s competitive edge is improving but don’t see the stock outperforming the peer group in the near term to medium term.
Preikestolen - the Pulpit Rock in Norway

pitr134/iStock via Getty Images

We're downgrading International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to a hold. IBM is many decades old and has gone through multiple cycles, with the latest being a shift to cloud computing after the $34B acquisition of Red Hat

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

r
rockjcp
Today, 6:54 PM
Investing Group
Comments (7.86K)
Having no warnings I strongly believe IBM will exceed earning/ revenue estimates! AK has it humming.
Stock Hunter ADK profile picture
Stock Hunter ADK
Today, 6:20 PM
Premium
Comments (355)
YTD? Since the AI low in May, IBM is killing the SPY! Even on the 1 yr! Your Buy was a bust, bank the divvy, long hold.
