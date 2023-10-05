Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Joby Aviation: Another Dip Opportunity

Oct. 05, 2023 6:20 PM ETJoby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY)3 Comments
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Joby Aviation, Inc. stock has dropped nearly 50% since June despite positive developments, making it an attractive investment opportunity at $6.
  • The company has started flight tests with pilots on board, moving closer to FAA certification.
  • Joby plans to develop a production facility in Ohio capable of producing 500 aircraft per year, further supporting its path to commercialization.
  • The revenue timeline remains cloudy, but Joby is building a multi-billion dollar business.
eVTOL Aircraft Parked On Empty Airport Runway

peepo/E+ via Getty Images

Some of the best investments in the stock market provide investors with multiple opportunities to buy on major dips before making large runs. Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is one of those scenarios, with the stock

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
44.12K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JOBY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Big & Tall profile picture
Big & Tall
Today, 6:56 PM
PRO
Comments (157)
Intriguing company. I agree with @Stalwart12 that there will be a capital raise or two as they scale up. Definitely on my watchlist. Thanks for the article Mark H.
S
Stalwart12
Today, 6:39 PM
Premium
Comments (8)
I’m in at $4 and will be patient looking to grab more sub-$5. I have little doubt it will get there as the FAA and Joby have both pushed timeline out to later 25’. I’d expect a capital raise or two before before material revenue in 26-27’ timeframe. None of this is meant to be negative by any means. I strongly believe in Joby and the industry, but also understand the government doesn’t exactly move quickly on new tech regulations, especially those pertaining to planes flying above cars. Ha! Todays valuation is pretty generous and with the current macro situation I suspect patient investors will get a nice opportunity in the relative near future. Looking out to late decade I think this really soars. Sorry, I had to.
rppearson profile picture
rppearson
Today, 6:23 PM
Premium
Comments (1.89K)
I’ll put it on my watchlist. Thank you
