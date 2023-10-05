GOVZ: Not The Time For Extreme Duration
Summary
- GOVZ is exposed to a major duration factor that speculators can use for their portfolio building.
- GOVZ consists of zero-coupon bonds with a duration of almost 27 years, making it highly sensitive to changes in interest rates.
- With the current inflationary pressures and the likelihood of higher long-term rates, GOVZ is very risky until rates have likely peaked. Nothing points to the upside for GOVZ as of now.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ) offers investors an extremely sensitive duration factor with which to speculate on. By stripping Treasuries and making a portfolio of just the coupons that come after the 25th year, you get an ultra-high duration factor. Treasuries have no credit risk, but duration risk is the primary concern in today's market anyway, and we continue to be sellers of duration. GOVZ is very risky in the current environment, and we turn away from it.
GOVZ Breakdown
Let's have a look at the key portfolio characteristics.
There's no coupon since these are strips, and this loads all of the cash flows into the maturity year. GOVZ is a portfolio of zero-coupon bonds in effect, and all of them have a duration above 25 years, at almost 27 years as a matter of fact.
This means that there is a lot of duration risk. When duration is long, sensitivity of the fixed income instrument's value is highly sensitive to changes in rates, since discount factors are created by highly compounded discount rates. A 27-year duration means a small change in rates will cause multiples of the change in prices. The typical rule is that the effective duration is the multiple of price change for interest rate changes, but at these extreme durations the effect gets dampened since higher YTMs bring forward to duration a lot as tail end maturities get discounted into oblivion. In other words, the convexity figure is really high. Also, long-term rate expectations are the ones that mostly concern the GOVZ portfolio value, and not so much short term spot rates.
Bottom Line
Duration is good if you think rates are coming down or staying put. Duration is bad if you think rates are going up. Convexity means that the benefits from rate declines grow as they progress. The problem is nothing points to rates coming down.
- Job openings grew, meaning the main risk factor for perpetuating inflation seems to be here, which is a tight job market that can contribute to a wage-price spiral.
- Without any more base effects, the 3%+ inflation is actually quite a lot and coming from underlying inflationary dynamics already, it's likely very tough to break the back of it without a recession.
- Inflationary pressure from deglobalization means long-term rates could continue to rise. The West has been consistently bad at predicting the souring geopolitical environment and deglobalization trend, and likely continues to underestimate it.
All this means that you are more likely to see higher long-term rates, possibly even higher short term rates as well, all to the detriment of those long-term cash flows which are discounted by rates that compound the short term rates with the long ones for decades. GOVZ is very risky until investors can be certain that rates have likely peaked. Betting on the Fed changing their inflation policy, something seen a lot in today's opinion media, is also a wild idea since the Fed has only ever stated that it will stick to the plan and be really hardline on inflation to keep its credibility for the next crisis.
Thanks to our global coverage we've ramped up our global macro commentary on our marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, us at the Value Lab might be of inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.They lead the investing group Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments