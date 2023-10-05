Viktor Aheiev

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ) offers investors an extremely sensitive duration factor with which to speculate on. By stripping Treasuries and making a portfolio of just the coupons that come after the 25th year, you get an ultra-high duration factor. Treasuries have no credit risk, but duration risk is the primary concern in today's market anyway, and we continue to be sellers of duration. GOVZ is very risky in the current environment, and we turn away from it.

GOVZ Breakdown

Let's have a look at the key portfolio characteristics.

GOVZ Portfolio Characteristics (iShares.com)

There's no coupon since these are strips, and this loads all of the cash flows into the maturity year. GOVZ is a portfolio of zero-coupon bonds in effect, and all of them have a duration above 25 years, at almost 27 years as a matter of fact.

This means that there is a lot of duration risk. When duration is long, sensitivity of the fixed income instrument's value is highly sensitive to changes in rates, since discount factors are created by highly compounded discount rates. A 27-year duration means a small change in rates will cause multiples of the change in prices. The typical rule is that the effective duration is the multiple of price change for interest rate changes, but at these extreme durations the effect gets dampened since higher YTMs bring forward to duration a lot as tail end maturities get discounted into oblivion. In other words, the convexity figure is really high. Also, long-term rate expectations are the ones that mostly concern the GOVZ portfolio value, and not so much short term spot rates.

Bottom Line

Duration is good if you think rates are coming down or staying put. Duration is bad if you think rates are going up. Convexity means that the benefits from rate declines grow as they progress. The problem is nothing points to rates coming down.

Job openings grew, meaning the main risk factor for perpetuating inflation seems to be here, which is a tight job market that can contribute to a wage-price spiral. Without any more base effects, the 3%+ inflation is actually quite a lot and coming from underlying inflationary dynamics already, it's likely very tough to break the back of it without a recession. Inflationary pressure from deglobalization means long-term rates could continue to rise. The West has been consistently bad at predicting the souring geopolitical environment and deglobalization trend, and likely continues to underestimate it.

All this means that you are more likely to see higher long-term rates, possibly even higher short term rates as well, all to the detriment of those long-term cash flows which are discounted by rates that compound the short term rates with the long ones for decades. GOVZ is very risky until investors can be certain that rates have likely peaked. Betting on the Fed changing their inflation policy, something seen a lot in today's opinion media, is also a wild idea since the Fed has only ever stated that it will stick to the plan and be really hardline on inflation to keep its credibility for the next crisis.