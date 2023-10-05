YvanDube

Investment Thesis

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is a prominent player in the consumer staples sector, with a strong track record of revenue growth, profit growth, and share price and dividend appreciation. However, its lofty valuation has outpaced its actual growth, and it trades at a substantial premium to its intrinsic value. As a result, I rate COST a Strong Sell.

Business Overview

As stated in their 10K:

Costco operates membership warehouses and ecommerce websites based on the concept that offers paid members low prices on a limited selection of nationally-branded and private label products. Their annual fee for these memberships is $60 in the U.S. and varies in other countries, with a renewal rate of 92.7% in the U.S. and Canada, and 90% worldwide at the end of 2023.

Costco utilizes their high-quality products with competitive prices to win the hearts of many customers. By emphasizing bulk purchasing and cost savings to its members, consumers are able to easily afford their annual membership fee develop a loyal relationship with Costco

Revenue Growth

COST has shown consistent revenue growth, with sales rising from $118B in FY16 to $242.3B in 2023. While it’s easy to attribute their revenue growth to their low prices for essential home goods and a fiercely loyal member base, it’s important to question if the growth generated in FY22 and FY23 was organic or due to government stimulus and inflation.

Looking at their profitability, we can see that COST has been growing profit in lockstep with revenues. While the dollar amounts may seem impressive on paper, the actual margin has remained more or less the same, with only a true 30 basis point expansion since 2016. It would be easy to attribute this basis point expansion to COST’s growth strategy and operational efficiency but difficult to forecast further margin expansion.

Finally, we look at COST’s membership growth. Memberships essentially have a 100% margin, contributing heavily to COST’s profitability to the low gross margins they have, as expected of any retailer. In addition, memberships are a recurring source of revenue, and with the fierce loyalty expected of every Costco member, it’s safe to assume that once one becomes a member, they’re a revenue stream for life. Memberships have grown steadily, from 86.7M to 127.9M in FY23. Membership growth has accelerated after COVID, a testament to the brand of Costco and the efforts of their marketing and operational team.

Catalysts

The most obvious of catalysts for Costco would be to raise their membership fees. It has been around six years since Costco last rose its membership fees and another 10% increase would substantially drive its net income, allowing for greater flexibility with expansion.

Risks

Costco's greatest strength is ironically their greatest weakness. While consumers are currently loyal to Costco, the current environment has been unfavorable to every consumer's wallet. Costco boasts a 92.7% retention rate ,as of their 4Q2023 earnings, with 127.9M total cardholders. However, as high interest rates and inflation continue to burden consumers, it is possible that this retention rate may drop and total cardholders may also drop, further compressing COST's margins.

Furthermore, COST is showing a drop in e-commerce. In their latest earnings announcement, COST announced a 5.7% drop in e-commerce sales, a previously driver for their long-term growth story. While comparable sales still remains strong and e-commerce is a small portion of their net sales, investors should still keep an eye out for this possible downward trend.

Valuation

Evaluating a company’s intrinsic value is difficult but especially so with Costco. With razor thin margins, even the smallest of margin expansions will result in a marginal expansion in valuation.

For my assumptions, I assumed 10% revenue growth for the next 5 years. I kept Depreciation & Amortization, Capital Expenditures, and Change in Net Working Capital at their respective 5 year averages, 1%, -1.5%, and -0.25% as a percentage of revenue, respectively. Finally, I maintained an Operating margin of 3.50%, higher than their 5 year average due to their expected higher memberships in the future. Due to their low debt and low stock beta, I chose to use a low WACC of 8% and a TGR of 3%.

As you can see, this DCF valuation brings COST to an intrinsic value of $194.65, implying a -65.96% downside from the current price of $571.80.

To forecast other possibilities, I used a sensitivity table. While I’d typically use revenue in a sensitivity analysis, I chose instead to use operating margin, keeping revenues at a constant 10%, as that is more relevant to their valuation due to their high margin subscription business.

As we can see, even if we expand COST’s operating margin to 4%, Costco would still need a 50% discount to be considered fairly valued. The harsh reality is Costco trades at a very lofty valuation compared to peers such as Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT) .

While COST is the only retailer of the three that offers a subscription based shop experience, it is still, at its very core, a retailer with very low margins.

Summary

Costco is an incredible business that demonstrates consistently growing revenue and profitability. Their marketing team and operational team have blended together to make sure consumers receive excellent products at excellent prices. Their ever increasing membership base is a true testament to the strength of the business.

While it operates better than most retailers, it fails to escape the pitfall of razor thin margins that every retailer suffers from. The current valuation is simply unjustifiable given its low cash flow generation in relation to its lofty valuation. While I do not expect Costco, the fundamental business, to underperform in the future, I expect COST to underperform due to its expensive valuation. As such, I rate COST a Strong Sell.