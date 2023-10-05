Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Costco: Unlikely To Provide Meaningful Returns Going Forward

Summary

  • Costco has shown consistent revenue growth and profitability, with a loyal membership base.
  • Despite their profitability, they trade at a substantial premium relative to their cash flow.
  • Given the headwinds of inflation and shaky e-commerce growth, I believe COST is a Strong Sell.

Costco Wholesale

Investment Thesis

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is a prominent player in the consumer staples sector, with a strong track record of revenue growth, profit growth, and share price and dividend appreciation. However, its lofty valuation has outpaced its actual growth, and it trades

This article was written by

I am a seasoned investor who personifies the realistic investor. I pride myself on taking a pragmatic approach to equity analysis. By using realistic forecasting based on prior financial data, we are able to make informed investment decisions, rather than relying on overhyped, hypothetical outlooks.

Comments (8)

doobiedoo profile picture
doobiedoo
Yesterday, 7:56 PM
Investing Group
Comments (661)
Author: "While it operates better than most retailers, it fails to escape the pitfall of razor thin margins that every retailer suffers from."

Tiny margins are Costco's moat! Costco can have a 2.5% profit margin and still have a 28% ROE! They do that by having huge asset turnover.
No other retailer can do that!

Costco's PE is high and always has been. When Costco's growth slows, the PE will come down. It is inevitable. Maybe that is happening now, maybe not. I keep an eye on the number of new stores per year. China has a huge potential for Costco.
d
dgi123
Yesterday, 8:07 PM
Comments (2.89K)
@doobiedoo You say "Costco's PE is high and always has been". This isn't true though. The current PE is 40. In 2019, the PE was about 35. In 2015, the PE was about 28. In 2011, the PE was about 23. The PE has doubled in the past 10 years so literally half of the returns came from multiple expansion. The only way those types of market beating returns will continue for the next decade is if the PE doubles again. Do you think COST is worth a PE of 70 or 80? Imo, the answer is no.
theshoneinc profile picture
theshoneinc
Yesterday, 8:07 PM
Comments (432)
@doobiedoo You get it and the author doesn't. A red flag for COST would be an expansion of margins. The typical retailer margin metric is just not applicable to COST, if you understand the business model.
G
Graham and Dodd
Yesterday, 7:09 PM
Comments (51)
I would never bet against Costco. It is always expensive for a reason. 10 years from now, you’ll be happy you own it. I don’t. I have always wanted to.
The Realistic Investor profile picture
The Realistic Investor
Yesterday, 7:18 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (25)
@Graham and Dodd I agree thay Costco is a fantastic business. I'm not advocating a short by any means. Rather, I'm explaining why I believe it's difficult to justify buying the stock at their current valuation.
V
VFJ
Yesterday, 7:23 PM
Premium
Comments (53)
@The Realistic Investor When you pay up for good management, you're rarely disappointed in the long term.
Also due for a special dividend.
I'd advocate a buy on weakness designation...
A
ABBAfan
Yesterday, 7:38 PM
Comments (194)
@VFJ Maybe we will get a stock split too? I'm happy I bought it many years ago.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
