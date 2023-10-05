Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cenovus Energy Inc: Not Getting A Lot Of Value Here

Oct. 05, 2023 7:04 PM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), CVE:CA2 Comments
Summary

  • Cenovus Energy's dividend yield has fallen since 2014 and is now nearing a 2% yield.
  • The company's thermal business generates substantial cash flow, providing protection for cash flow even in scenarios where losses are incurred.
  • Cenovus has a strong asset base with long reserve lives, but its valuation and lack of exposure to the LNG market pose risks.

Oil pipeline in the sunset

bjdlzx

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) hasn't been that consistent with the dividend yield for investors. It has fallen quite a lot since the highs of $0.25 per share in late 2014. It is gaining quite quickly over the last couple of

Building a solid dividend income portfolio is incredibly rewarding. I focus on finding high-yielding buy sustainable opportunities across several markets and sectors. I heavily favor companies with historical raises and significant ones that are also benefiting from major market trends, creating even more favorable investment opportunities.

Comments (2)

ChasingTuna
ChasingTuna
Yesterday, 7:29 PM
Pretty hard to have exposure to the LNG market when Canada wont have one operational till 2025......
M
Marc Legault
Yesterday, 7:13 PM
Any company that uses shareholder accumulated profits to buy back shares is screwing their shareholders (that’s you) for the benefit of management bonuses. Stay very far away from this company.

Buy the Cdn pipelines instead, like Enbridge and others, that give the profits to you, and does so consistently for 25+ years.

Unless u like to speculate. It’s ur money after all.
