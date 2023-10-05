Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 05, 2023 6:53 PM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.66K Followers

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 5, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Logan Lucas - Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations Manager

Jason Cohenour - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Jikun Kim - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adam Beavis - Goldman Sachs

Scott Searle - ROTH MKM

George Notter - Jefferies

Operator

Welcome to CalAmp's Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Cole, and I'll be the moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Logan Lucas, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations Manager at CalAmp. Logan, you may begin.

Logan Lucas

Good afternoon, and welcome to CalAmp's fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results conference call. I'm Logan Lucas, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations Manager at CalAmp. With us today are CalAmp's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Gardner; and Chief Financial Officer, Jikun Kim.

During today's call we will make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication. You should listen to today's call with the understanding that our actual results may be materially different from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make.

For more information about factors that may cause actual results to differ

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.