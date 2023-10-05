Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bullpen Stocks: Thinking In A Bigger Box

Oct. 05, 2023 10:21 PM ET
The Barnacle profile picture
The Barnacle
349 Followers

Summary

  • I argue that financial professionals should pay more attention to large-cap stocks outside the S&P 500, as they often offer missed opportunities for investors.
  • The S&P 500 is not a purely passive index, as it is actively managed and has specific criteria for inclusion.
  • I call for investment companies to create investment instruments, such as unit trusts, focused on non-indexed companies to capture their potential for superior growth.

Dow Drops More Than 100 Points

ott Olson

Introduction

For years now, I have been studying large-cap stocks outside the S&P 500. I first began my interest in 2016 when I studied VMWare Inc (NASDAQ:VMW). It returned a healthy 52% while the S&P 500 returned 19.15%. Since

This article was written by

The Barnacle profile picture
The Barnacle
349 Followers
The Barnacle is a quantitative analyst and has been in and out of the investing business since 2003. He is a former member of Marketocracy's M100 Club. He has a degree in mathematics and believes that mathematics is the root of all success. If the numbers tell one to do something, then do it. When one reads his posts, one will realize that. Consequently, he does not put much stock in sell-side analysis, since most of it is pretty bad. he will share posts about value stocks that still have growth potential. This is not limited to large caps, but will also include midcaps, small caps, international stocks, gold miners, and REITs. He does invest in hedging strategies but defers to ETFs that meet those needs. Thank you for reading my work.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DINO, NBIX, ZM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.