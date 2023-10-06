Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sonova In A Growth And Margin Leverage Gully, But Valuation Makes It Worth Watching

Oct. 06, 2023 7:30 AM ETSonova Holding AG (SONVF), SONVYESLOF, ESLOY, WILYY, WILLF, GNNDY, GGNDF
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.16K Followers

Summary

  • Sonova has experienced a greater than expected hit to market share in the hearing aid market due to the loss of a major retail customer and price-driven market share loss.
  • Sonova's margin performance has likewise come up short, leading to estimate cuts from sell-side analysts.
  • There are opportunities for Sonova to regain momentum through new product offerings, expansion in China, and leveraging AI and machine learning technology in its high-end hearing aid business.
  • Mid single-digit revenue growth and roughly 400bp of long-term FCF margin improvement can support worthwhile upside from here, but the near term is clouded by underwhelming growth and margin leverage.

Electronic hearing aid device in the ear of Asian woman with total deafness.

Zay Nyi Nyi/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a tougher run of late for Sonova (OTCPK:SONVY) (OTCPK:SONVF) (SOON.SW) than I'd expected roughly a year ago. While there was a near-term hit to industry volumes, those volumes have since recovered

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.16K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.