Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Key Risks To The Global Outlook

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.28K Followers

Summary

  • Chinese real estate concerns, a ramping up of the ECB's quantitative tightening, and fresh instability in US commercial property and regional banks all pose risks to our current base case.
  • There seems to be a growing view within the European Central Bank (ECB) that in order to get inflation further under control, policy rate hikes might not be sufficient.
  • The plethora of risks to the US economy is highlighted by the wide range of views on where the Fed funds policy rate will end in 2024.

Complex digital infographics in green color, for year 2022 and 2023, with multiple line graphs and financial figures spreadsheet. Close up, wide horizontal composition.

matejmo

By Robert Carnell, Carsten Brzeski, James Knightley

Risk of a China systemic banking crisis stemming from the property development company problems

A lack of transparency and a convoluted financing system have raised fears that the problems of China’s

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.28K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.