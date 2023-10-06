Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
With Chinese Type B Approval In Hand, 'Now Or Never' Approaches For Accuray

Summary

  • Accuray's China JV recently received approval to sell its locally-produced Tomo C rad-onc system for China's Type B market - an opportunity that management estimates at $3B over 5 years.
  • Management has a good track record in China, but there's a long history here of not delivering on potential growth opportunities and both Varian and Elekta are targeting China.
  • China isn't the only driver, as Japan and segments of the U.S. market (including SBRT) could perform better, but execution is paramount.
  • If improved revenue growth and margins come through, ARAY shares should outperform.

cancer patient and modern treatment

Xesai

If you want to take a bearish view of Accuray's (NASDAQ:ARAY) corporate history over the last five to 10 years, you could readily say that this has always been a "just wait until…" story. Whether it was significant improvements to product

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.16K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

