belterz/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Avery Dennison Corporation's (NYSE:AVY) revenue only grew at 4.4 % CAGR over the past 10 years. This is despite spending more on cash acquisitions than CAPEX. If nothing else, this suggests that it is in a mature sector.

Growth in PAT came from improving operating net margins rather than topline growth. ROE have also been on an uptrend driven partly by leverage. However, there were no improvements in other operating parameters such as gross profitability or asset turnover.

The market has fully priced in its current performance. My analysis shows that there is a potential for higher value. But there is no evidence that the company is delivering the required improvements. As such I would KIV this investment until the price drops by 30%.

Business Background

AVY is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company that provides branding and information labeling solutions.

As of December 31, 2022, AVY operated nearly 200 manufacturing and distribution facilities in over 50 countries. The international operations constituted approximately 72% of the 2022 net sales.

In 2022, it began to report its performance under 2 segments:

Materials Group. This consists of its former Label and Graphic Materials segment and Industrial and Healthcare Materials segment.

Solutions Group. This was formerly the Retail Branding and Information Solutions segment.

In 2022, the Materials Group and Solutions Group accounted for approximately 72% and 28% respectively of the total sales.

In 2011, AVY decided to exit the Office and Consumer Products business. This had been a major line of business for the company for the past 30 years. This divestment was completed in mid-2013. As such I analysed the company performance from 2013 to 2022.

From 2013 to 2022, its revenue grew at 4.4 % CAGR. Chart 1 shows the growth by region and segment.

The Materials Group segment grew at 4.1 % CAGR over the past 10 years compared to the 5.2 % CAGR for the Solutions Group.

Over the past 10 years, the US had the highest revenue growth rate at 5.9 % CAGR followed by Asia with 5.0 % CAGR.

Chart 1: Revenue Profile (Author)

Note to Chart 1: The pre-2020 segment revenue was compiled by aggregating the revenue from the former segments.

Operating trends

I looked at 3 metrics to get an overview of the overall performance – revenue, PAT, and gross profitability (gross profits / total assets). Refer to Chart 2.

Over the past 10 years, while revenue grew at 4.4 % CAGR, PAT grew at 15.1 % CAGR.

There were 2 hiccups in the PAT growth:

The dip in 2017 was due to the additional tax provisions under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The dip in 2019 was the result of the pension plan settlements and related charges of USD 444 million.

Chart 2: Performance Index (Author)

Note to Chart 2: To be able to plot the various metrics on one chart, I have converted the various metrics into indices. The respective index was created by dividing the various annual values by the respective 2013 values.

You can see that PAT had a much higher growth rate compared to revenue over the past few years. There were 2 major reasons for this – higher net margins and lower effective tax rates.

Net margins

I defined net margin as gross profit margin minus Selling, General, and Administration [SGA] margin.

Chart 3 tracks the gross profit margin, SGA margin, and net margin over the past 10 years. While the gross profit margin was relatively “flat”, there was improvement in the SGA margin. The result was an uptrend in the net margin from 9.7 % in 2013 to 13.5 % in 2022.

Chart 3. Margins and tax rate (Author)

In its Sep 2023 roadshow, AVY stated that there was a continuous shift towards higher-value products and solutions. Refer to Chart 4.

I must admit that this was not supported by the gross profit margin trendline. The declining gross profitability as per Chart 2 also seems at odds with this shift toward higher-value products and solutions.

There is not enough information to dive into the reason for this “anomaly”. You could argue that the high-value products require less SGA expenses and hence the reduction in the SGA margin. I was surprised that management did not elaborate on this as it has implications for the valuation of AVY.

Chart 4: Shift towards high-value products. (AVY Sep 2023 Roadshow)

Tax rate

Looking at Chart 3, you can discern two different tax rates:

Pre-2017 that averaged about 33 %.

Post-2020 that averaged about 25 %.

Note that there was a negative tax rate in 2019 due to a tax benefit of USD 179 million. The jump in 2017 was due to the additional tax provisions under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The higher tax rates pre-2017 were because of the US operations. While this was not very profitable, taxes were paid.

This low pre-tax profit for the US operations accounted for a small part of the overall pre-tax profit.

But the tax component made a significant contribution to the overall tax payable.

This resulted in an overall higher tax rate.

The higher tax pre-2017 is an arithmetical issue. It is the way the overall tax rates were computed. A more realistic overall tax rate is to consider those for the past 3 years where both the US and International segments were profitable.

You can also see from Chart 4 that the US operations were not very profitable until the past 3 years. Pre-2020, AVR's profit was mostly due to international operations.

The other finding is that the effective tax rates for the US operations were comparatively low for the past 3 years averaging 11%. The profitable US operations over the past 3 years with relatively lower tax rates boosted the past 3 years overall PAT.

I had earlier mentioned that the US segment achieved the highest growth rate over the past 10 years. While it had the highest growth it was not very profitable. Over the past 10 years:

The US operations generated a break-even return as measured by the PBT/Revenue.

The International operations delivered an average of 10 % PBT/Revenue.

What are the key takeaways? The past 3 years' performance reflects an ""all cylinders firing" situation. I would focus on these periods when estimating the various parameters for my valuation.

Chart 5: Profit and Taxes – US vs. International Operations (Author)

1H 2023

In the six months ended July 1, 2023, net sales decreased by 12 % compared to that for the same period in 2022. The company attributed this to lower sales volume, partially offset by pricing actions.

For the same period, PAT decreased by 46 % compared to that for the first six months of 2022. This decline was due to lower sales volume, increased accrual, higher restructuring charges, and forex losses. However, this was partially offset by benefits from productivity initiatives, pricing, and raw material costs.

In the context of operating improvements, I consider quarterly results as “noisy”. I pay less attention to them compared to the longer-term trends.

Having said that, I have concerns about the talk about productivity improvements. I had earlier shown that there was no improvement in capital efficiency as measured by gross profitability.

A DuPont analysis of AVY as per Chart 6 shows an uptrend in the ROE. This was driven by higher leverage pre-2018. When leverage declined from 2018, there was no uptrend in the ROE.

Asset turnover has declined since 2013. These are not exactly signs of productivity or efficiency improvement.

Chart 6. DuPont Analysis (Author)

Growth

Over the past 10 years, revenue grew at 4.4 % CAGR due to both acquisitions and organic growth. If nothing else this suggests that it is a mature sector.

This is in line with what I have cited in my previous articles (refer to Silgan and Graphic Packaging) about the global packaging industry.

Over the past 10 years, the company spent about USD 2.0 billion on CAPEX and 2.5 billion on cash acquisitions. You would be justified to think that about half of the growth is due to acquisitions based on the ratio of the amount spent on CAPEX to that for the acquisitions.

In its annual reports, the company broke down its annual growth due to organic growth and due to others. But despite this, it is hard to allocate the growth over the past 10 years to those due to organic growth and those due to acquisitions.

This is because the CAPEX for a particular year could include expenditures for facilities acquired earlier.

The other characteristics of AVY is the forex situation. With more than 70% of its sales coming from international sources, its performance is significantly affected by forex. In this context, the company also provides an annual forex impact on its revenue.

To give you a sense of the various sources of revenue growth, I averaged the past 10 years' organic growth and the changes in forex. Table 1 summarizes the results. Note that the overall growth over the past 10 years is the average % annual revenue growth and not the compounded annual growth rate.

I deduced the growth due to miscellaneous including acquisitions by deducting the organic and forex growths from the overall growth. The key takeaways are:

Organic growth (inclusive of earlier years' acquisitions) accounted for a big part of the overall growth.

Over the past 10 years, forex had reduced the revenue by 1.8 %. Note that over the 10 years, there were 6 years with forex losses. The company uses hedging instruments to mitigate its foreign currency exposure. I would think this low % loss shows a good job.

Given these findings, in my valuation model, I would ignore forex. At the same time, I would cap growth at 5%.

Table 1: Sources of Revenue Growth (Author)

The surprising result from Table 1 is the low contribution from acquisitions. This is especially when AVY spent more on cash acquisitions than CAPEX.

One interpretation is that AVY is very good at extracting growth from acquisitions after they have become part of the company.

The other interpretation is that the acquisitions were not about getting more market share immediately, but to add to its capabilities.

Reinvestments

Growth needs to be funded and one metric for this is the Reinvestment rate. This is defined as:

Reinvestment with acquisitions = CAPEX & Acquisitions – Depreciation & Amortization + Net Changes in Working Capital.

I then determined the Reinvestment rate = Reinvestment / after-tax EBIT.

Acquisitions are an integral growth driver for the company. As such I have included the annual acquisition expenditure as part of the CAPEX.

As can be seen from Table 2, the Reinvestment rate with acquisitions is 41 %. If you exclude acquisitions, the Reinvestment is negative 4%. The negative value arose because the amount spent on CAPEX and net Working Capital was less than the Depreciation and Amortization.

Table 2. Reinvestment rate and return (Author)

There is another perspective on the Reinvestment rate that is derived from the fundamental growth equation.

Growth = Return X Reinvestment Rate.

Return = EBIT / TCE.

TCE = Total capital employed = Total equity + total debt – cash.

In Table 2, the average return = 19%.

Taking the historical growth as 4.7% and the Return as 19 %, the fundamental Reinvestment rate = 4.7 / 19 = 25 %.

Comparing the historical 41 % and the 25 %, I would conclude that there is room for the company to improve its Reinvestment rate. This might mean a better acquisition price.

Did growth over the past 12 years create shareholders’ value? For growth to create shareholders' value, the returns have to be greater than the cost of funds.

Over the past 10 years, the average return as measured by EBIT(1-t) / TCE was 19 %.

As can be seen from Table 3, this 19 % far exceeded the weighted average cost of capital of 8.5 %.

Table 3: Estimating the Cost of Capital (Various)

Note to Table 3: Based on the Google search for the term "AVY WACC".

Financial position

I normally avoid companies with a Debt Equity ratio greater than 1. This was my first red flag for AVY as its Debt Equity ratio was 1.8 as of June 2023. The other red flags were:

As of the end of June 2023, it had a Debt / Total Capital ratio of 61%. According to Damodaran Jan 2023 datasets, the packaging and container sector average ratio was 38 %.

Its average cash conversion cycle decreased from 30 days in 2011/12 to about 38 days in 2021/22.

But it had the following positive points:

As of the end of June 2023, it had USD 253 million in cash. The cash had increased from USD 198 million as of the end of Dec 2022.

Over the past 12 years, it generated positive cash flow from operations every year. It generated about USD 634 million in cash flow from operations annually compared to an annual average PAT of USD 416 million. This is a good cash conversion ratio.

Its EBITDA / Interest expenses for the past 2 years averaged 18. This was an improvement compared to the 2013/14 average of 11.

The capital allocation programme as per the following section, showed that high debt can be easily managed.

As such I think we can ignore the red flag.

Capital allocation

Over the past 10 years, AVY raised about USD 8.4 billion of funds mainly from cash flow from operations and net debt (after accounting for debt repayments). Refer to Table 4.

You can see that the cash flow from operations and stock issuance was about sufficient to fund the dividends & buybacks as well as CAPEX.

Debt matches acquisitions. This is why I am not too concerned about the high debt level. Dividends, buybacks, and acquisitions are controlled more by management rather than external factors.

Table 4: Sources and Uses of Funds (Author)

Valuation

The value of a company depends on its expected future cash flow as per the following equation

Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) = EBIT(1-t) X (1 – Reinvestment rate).

Two key variables drive the FCFF i.e. Reinvestment rate and net margin.

Given these, I considered 3 Scenarios in my valuation.

Scenario 1. This is the historical situation with the Reinvestment rate based on the 2013 to 2022 average values. The net margin was based on the 2020 to 2022 average values.

Scenario 2. This assumes an improvement in the Reinvestment rate to the fundamental rate. The net margin was based on the 2020 to 2022 average values.

Scenario 3. This is an optimistic one where there is both an improvement in the Reinvestment rate and net margin. I assumed the Reinvestment rate to be the fundamental rate. I modeled the improvement in the net margin using a S-curve to fit the 2013 to 2022 net margin. The best net margin was 16%.

For all the Scenarios, I assumed the 2022 revenue with a 5% growth rate.

The results of the valuation and the key parameters are shown in Table 5.

There is no margin of safety under Scenario 1.

There is only an 8 % margin of safety under Scenario 2.

There is a more than 30% margin of safety under Scenario 3. But is this realistic?

Table 5 Summary of valuation (Author)

Notes to Table 5.

a) Reinvestment rate based on the average 2013 to 2022 values. Net margin based on the average 2020 to 2022 values.

b) Reinvestment rate based on growth equation. Net margin based on the average 2020 to 2022 values.

c) Reinvestment rate based on growth equation. Net margin based on projected improvement.

Comparing the parameters in Scenario 1 and 2, you can see that the Reinvestment rate has a critical role in the valuation.

Scenario 3 is a tough one. First, you must believe that the company would be able to drive improvements in the net margins and Reinvestment rates.

Next, this has to be achieved almost immediately as my valuation model assumes that the improvements are immediate. If it takes more than 5 years to achieve the improvements, the margin of safety would be reduced due to the time value of money.

I believe that Scenario 2 is more achievable. Management has more control over acquisitions compared to operating improvements. Besides I have questions about the track record in achieving productivity and efficiency improvements.

Given that Scenario 2 depends on some improvements in the Reinvestment rate, I believe that AVY is fairly valued at its current market price.

Valuation model

My valuation is based on the single-stage Free Cash Flow to the Firm model as illustrated in Table 6.

Table 6: Sample valuation (Author)

The critical parameters in my model are the Reinvestment rate and net margins. These are derived as per the assumptions in Table 5.

Most of the items in Table 5 are self-explanatory except for the following:

Item b. This is to cover the past 12 years' restructuring charges, forex, legal, and other unusual cost.

Item d. The tax rate was based on the past 3 years average tax rate to account for the US operations.

Item g. This was derived based on the past 2 years average (Revenue / TCE) ratio X Revenue.

Item h. Return = EBIT(1-t) / TCE. This was determined by the model.

Item i. The sustainable Reinvestment rate = growth / Return.

Risks and limitations

There are 2 critical assumptions in my valuation:

Reinvestment rate.

Existing business profile

In Scenario 2 and 3, I have assumed that AVY reduces its Reinvestment rate immediately. This is the essence of the single-stage valuation model. If the company takes a few years to reach the fundamental Reinvestment rate, then the value would be lower than those shown in Table 5.

Secondly, I modeled the net margin based on an S-curve. This assumes that there is no change to its current business profile.

Looking at Chart 5, you can see that the company is moving toward higher value-added products and solutions. In its September roadshow, the company also projected higher growth from the intelligent label segment. Refer to Chart 7.

This has yet to translate into numbers. But if this happens, we will have a different business profile. However, I have taken a conservative view to follow the numbers rather than the story.

Chart 7: Solutions Group's potential (AVY Sep 2023 Roadshow)

Conclusion

AVY is fundamentally sound based on the following:

It had been able to deliver about 5% organic growth.

Despite the high debt-to-capital ratio, I would rate it as financially ok.

While I have concerns about its productivity improvements, it has managed to deliver an improvement in net margins.

It has a reasonable capital allocation plan. While there is room to improve its Reinvestment rate, it is not unsustainable.

ROE is trending up and it has been able to create shareholders’ value.

AVY achieved revenue and profit growth over the past decade due to a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. Growth was also funded by debt rather than just by internally generated funds. My valuation model assumed a continuation of these. But I think that the stock is fully priced.

Scenario 3 shows a sufficient margin of safety. But this requires the company to deliver immediate improvement in its net margins and Reinvestment rate. There is no evidence that the company is capable of this immediate improvement. As such I would KIV this investment unless the price drops by 30 %.

I am a long-term value investor and my analysis and valuation are based on this perspective. This is not an analysis for those hoping to make money over the next quarter or so.