U-Haul: Long-Term Trajectory Undisturbed

Oct. 06, 2023 1:01 AM ETU-Haul Holding Company (UHAL)
Caffital Research
Summary

  • U-Haul has achieved a good amount of growth in the self-moving equipment rental and storage unit industry through a strategy of reinvesting into expansion.
  • The company's financials have been strong, with a compounded annual growth rate of 5.2% and currently quite strong EBIT margin.
  • U-Haul is currently facing a tougher market, with declining revenues and a decrease in the EBIT margin as demand is softer than usual.
  • The stock seems to be valued fairly according to my DCF model estimates - I have a hold-rating for the stock.

U-Haul Moving Truck Rental Location. U-Haul offers moving and storage solutions.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL), formerly known as AMERCO, operates storage units and rental moving services. The company has had a successful strategy of reinvesting cash flows into a further growth to fuel U-Haul’s path into

This article was written by

I write mostly about small publicly traded companies, with a large focus on company valuations. My focus is on under looked stocks with a large upside to fair valuation - both through traditional value investing as well as growth stocks, with a focus on both US and European equities. I study Finance in Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

