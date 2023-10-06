Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Higher For Longer Rates Narrative Takes The Shine Off Gold

Oct. 06, 2023 1:28 AM ET1 Comment
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • Gold plunged to its lowest level since March this week - edging closer to US$1,800/oz.
  • Treasury yields moved higher and the USD strengthened.
  • In the short term, we believe the threat of further action from the Fed will continue to keep the lid on gold prices.

By Ewa Manthey, Commodities Strategist

Rising yields and dollar strength weigh on gold

A still hawkish Federal Reserve, a strong dollar, and higher yields are weighing on gold. US 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest levels since 2007

Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means.

Z Hu
Today, 2:26 AM
Agree on all counts.

There is one more factor to consider though, when looking at the one year chart for both the DXY, and (I compared it to) the 10 year UST yields, I found there is a good correlation between the two.
As we know bonds have been selling off (FOMC's "higher for longer") and the UST yields are reaching 5%. As yields move up, they become more attractive to foreign buyers, concurrently with the strength of the dollar.
Currently the DXY (107) is following the UST yields (4.7%), which then lead to the current lower gold prices.
Therefore, once buyers start soaking up UST, then gold will have support.

One last wrinkle, since the bond (and stock) markets have been selling off since August, cash is accumulating on on the sidelines and gold is a safe haven asset during a down turn. I theorize that after this current event is all over, when the DXY does revert back to 100, gold would then move up higher then anticipated.
Thoughts?
