William_Potter

Over the past seven trading days the NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) unit price has fallen off a cliff:

Data by YCharts

Analysts on Seeking Alpha and from numerous mainstream investment research groups have been piling on the gloom and doom for NEP and its parent NextEra Energy (NEE), sending both stocks down day after day. While some longs may try to comfort themselves with the phrase "it is always darkest before dawn" it is important to recall that legendary investor Peter Lynch once quipped:

It is always darkest before pitch black.

In this article, we will take a look at whether or not the dramatic stock price decline is justified by fundamentals and then offer our verdict on whether investors should get out before the lights at NEP go pitch black or if NEP has a good chance of brighter days ahead of it.

Why Did NEP Stock Crash?

Yes, the market was likely not happy about the rough halving of the distribution growth guidance at NEP, though no one who knew (1) where interest rates were, (2) where its equity price was trading (even before it recently lost half of its market value), and (3) the sheer magnitude of its upcoming wall of CEPF and debt maturities believed that NEP was likely to achieve its lofty 12%+ distribution CAGR guidance.

Moreover, negative market sentiment was likely spurred further by the slew of downgrades and steep price target reductions from previously bullish mainstream investment analysts. However, based on the analysts' commentary in most cases, many of these downgrades seemed to be at least partially driven by chasing market sentiment rather than truly driven by fundamental analysis of the company itself.

The real reason for the sell-off in the stock price - in our view - was the vicious cycle created by two major factors:

NEP - due to its close relationship with NEE and the best-in-class renewables operating and growth platform that this relationship provided it with - enjoyed a bit of a growth premium. Since going public, NEP had delivered exceptional distribution growth and total returns for unitholders and remained poised to continue delivering exceptional growth for years - if not decades - to come. As a result, the market was willing to pay up for NEP units even if it was heavily leveraged and exposed to major interest rate risk. Once it became clear that the growth story was weakening, the merits of enjoying a growth premium vanished, leading to a revaluation of the stock. Given how leveraged NEP is, even a slight revaluation of it on an EV/EBITDA basis results in a dramatic sell-off of its common equity. This leads us to our second reason for the selloff...

Why did the growth story vanish? It is simply due to a dramatic rise in the cost of capital that coincides with NEP facing the need to raise a very large amount of capital each year for the next 6-7 years at least. Further compounding matters is the fact that long-term interest rates have continued soaring during the sell-off, further enhancing the market's panic attack over NEP. As a result, NEP is no longer merely being revalued as transitioning from an exciting growth story to a more steady yield plus average growth story. Instead, it is also being revalued due to concerns about the long-term sustainability of its distribution and even its business model itself. With NEP's cost of capital entering a vicious cycle of every-growing cost of capital as its unit price tanks further and long-term interest rates continue to rise, its growth story and even its ability to handle upcoming debt maturities and CEPF buyout dates are coming into question. After all, NEE has a very strong investment grade credit rating and is way larger than NEP from an enterprise value standpoint, putting it in a much better position to handle NEP's upcoming capital requirements than NEP is. Given that NEE owns ~51% of NEP's equity and the CEO of NEE is also the CEO of NEP, the risk and case for a roll-up is real here.

Might NEE Roll-Up NEP?

The main factor preventing NEE from rolling up NEP at this point is that it wants to limit its direct exposure to renewables in order to keep regulated assets at a higher percentage and therefore make the credit ratings agencies happy. Could they eventually decide that they are going to roll up NEP anyway? Absolutely. However, NEE has made it clear that an independent and healthy NEP is important to them being able to achieve their long-term growth goals (by being able to develop and drop-down renewable assets to NEP, thereby generating attractive profits for NEE via its renewables development business while also preserving its regulated/renewables balance to protect its credit rating and retain a relatively attractive cost of debt capital), so they are likely going to do everything they can to revive NEP's growth story before resorting to a roll-up.

As a result, our view is that NEE is likely going to give NEP at least a few more years to try to recover an attractive cost of capital. If those efforts fail - especially if NEP faces a choice between a distribution cut or financial distress - NEE could very likely go down the path of reabsorbing NEP. This is a scenario that likely means that the current unit price decline is a case of it being darkest before pitch black.

NEP's Path Back To Prosperity

That said, we believe that there is still a very viable path for NEP to return to prosperity and that it could very well be darkest before dawn. Here is the math:

Run-Rate December 31, 2023 Numbers

After Q1, management was expecting a December 31, 2023 run-rate project-level adjusted EBITDA of $2,417-$2,617 million based on the following assumptions:

Q1 Guidance (NEP Investor Presentation)

Since then, the announced potential sale of their STX pipeline and the cancelation of an expected drop-down from their parent NextEra Energy (NEE) overwhelmed their other growth initiatives to reduce their December 31, 2023 run-rate project-level adjusted EBITDA by nearly $500 million to $1,930-$2,130 million.

Latest Guidance (NEP Investor Presentation)

On the positive side, corporate expenses have declined by an expected $10 million and the IDR fees of $157 million have been suspended for the foreseeable future, reducing the hit to the December 31, 2023 run-rate NEP-level adjusted EBITDA to $320 million, or $1,900-$2,100 million. Moreover, debt service expense has also been reduced substantially given that the STX debt will be taken out and the expected debt costs on the drop-down asset also do not apply, so that improves the mid-point of estimated pre-tax CAFD by another $135 million. Pre-Tax Tax Credit deductions also declined by $135 million at the midpoint, Non-Cash Income deductions declined by $5 million at the midpoint, and Maintenance Capital deductions declined by $5 million at the midpoint. As a result, the decline in estimated pre-tax CAFD at the midpoint only ultimately declined by $40 million at the midpoint from $815 million to $775 million. Given that NEP is not expected to have to pay any cash taxes for a long time, their pre-tax CAFD can be treated effectively as just CAFD for our modeling purposes. The distribution per unit is expected to sit at a run rate of $3.52 at year-end. Assuming a total unit count of ~191 million units (accounting for NEE's ~51% stake in NEP), that leaves the CAFD per unit at ~$4.06 and puts the run-rate CAFD payout ratio at 86.8%.

Moreover, assuming no other net impacts, this cash flow generation should be quite reliable for many years to come given that NEP's 2024E CAFD weighted average S&P counterparty credit rating is a very impressive BBB+ with a 2024E CAFD weighted average remaining contract life of ~15 years.

Clearly, the loss of the drop-down and the sale of the STX pipeline do not threaten the safety of the distribution in the immediate term and should not threaten it for years to come assuming no other impacts to the CAFD equation.

However, the giant elephant in the room is that NEP has a wall of fixed-rate debt and Convertible Equity Portfolio Financings maturing in 2023 through 2025, which will put a dent in their distribution coverage ratio if refinanced at current interest rates.

Debt Maturities

Taking a look at their debt maturities, we see that NEP has ~$1.3 billion in debt maturing in 2024 at a weighted average interest rate of ~2.75%. Given that the current going 7–10-year rate on corporate level debt at NEP's BB credit rating is ~7%, we can assume a whopping $55 million hit to NEP's run rate 2024E CAFD from increases in interest expense alone, assuming no future changes in interest rates. In 2025, they have another ~$700 million in debt maturing at a weighted average interest rate of ~1%, assuming interest rates remain at their current level until then, we can factor in another ~$40 million hit to NEP's run rate 2025E CAFD from increases in interest expense. NEP is expected to be generating a little bit over $100 million of CAFD net of its distribution in its run-rate December 31, 2023 guidance, so it should still be able to cover its run-rate December 31, 2023 distribution level by the end of 2025.

However, the Meade pipeline will also be sold in 2025, which complicates things further and likely leaves the distribution not fully covered in such a scenario. Of course, this assumes that NEP does not generate any other growth over that period of time, which is highly unlikely, so the distribution is still likely in fine shape through 2025, assuming all goes well with the Meade pipeline sale and interest rates don't soar further. 2026 brings with it another ~$1.2 billion in debt at a weighted average rate of ~3.5% maturing followed by ~$600 million of debt at a weighted average rate of ~4.5% maturing in 2027. At current interest rates, that would add on combined additional interest expense headwinds of ~$60 million.

Of course, these maturities are far out enough that it is hard to know what interest rates will be like at that point, but if NEP can keep growing its EBITDA at a decent clip if interest rates remain at their current levels through these dates, there is a solid case to be made that NEP can continue to cover its distribution even in the face of these maturities.

Moreover, it is important to keep in mind that - according to its Q2 report - NEP also recently settled a significant amount of interest rate hedges that it can deploy to help offset increases in interest expense in the coming years. Finally, NEP plans to make use of tax equity and project-level debt to finance high-returning repowering projects in its current portfolio and high-graded drop-down projects from NEE, minimizing its need for equity.

Between its expected $100 million in surplus CAFD in its run-rate numbers at the end of this year, the potential for surplus equity proceeds from its STX pipeline sale, and its interest rate hedge proceeds, NEP is positioned to weather increased interest expenses in the coming years and continue to invest in at least some growth projects. Moreover, management emphasized that it still has some wiggle room in its credit metrics before it reaches a downgrade threshold, so if it needs to, NEP can also take on a bit of debt to tide itself over until interest rates normalize further. This debt capacity will also increase as its EBITDA number grows through future growth investments.

2023-2025 CEPF Buyouts

While the debt maturities appear manageable, what about the CEPFs? Here are the near-term CEPFs that they need to manage:

CEPFs (NEP Investor Presentation)

The plan for managing these is to sell their STX pipeline sometime between now and the end of the year (with management saying on a previous call that this sale will likely be agreed upon in late Q3 or early Q4, making an announcement likely any day now) and sell their Meade pipeline in 2025. The proceeds from these sales (net of the combined asset-level debt of ~$1.2 billion) are expected to be sufficient to handle all ~$1.5 billion of CEPFs through 2025 while also providing additional equity to fund growth needs alongside retained cash flow.

How realistic is management's plan and can they really continue to grow distributions and handle debt maturities while walking this line? The STX pipeline generates an annualized ~$185 million in EBITDA and is financed with $317 million in fixed and variable rate debt that is maturing in 2024. After accounting for the 2022 sale of the Monument Gas Pipeline which was part of the STX pipelines (for which NEP received an astonishing 45x EV/EBITDA multiple due to it being strategically located for the right buyer), NEP paid an ~11x EV/EBITDA multiple for these assets back in 2015. If it were to get the same valuation for them today, it would receive a little over $2 billion for them. However, given that long-term interest rates have risen sharply since NEP acquired these pipelines, we find it a bit bold to assume that they will be able to achieve the same valuation today.

Data by YCharts

Perhaps they will due to strong demand from certain buyers that find them to be extremely strategic like the Monument Gas Pipeline, but for the sake or conservatism, we will assume they achieve a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple on them. That would put the proceeds net of STX-level debt at ~$1.5 billion. Meanwhile, the Meade Pipeline was acquired at a 13.5x EV/EBITDA multiple back in late 2019. The Meade Pipeline is particularly attractive given that it is located in Pennsylvania (where it is extremely hard to install new pipeline) and is tied into the Transco Pipeline, which is considered to be one of the finest and growthiest pipeline assets in North America. As a result, we think it is more likely that NEP will be able to achieve a higher multiple on it than they are with STX, so - assuming interest rates remain in their current range - we could see them fetching between 11.5x and 12x EV/EBITDA on this asset, which would imply ~$400-$450 million in net proceeds after Meade-level debt is assumed.

This should give NEP at least $1.9 billion in net proceeds from these pipeline sales, giving them plenty of flexibility to pay down their CEPFs through 2025 while also generating ~$400 million in excess proceeds to fund growth investments. Moreover, these proceeds are largely front-loaded, giving them the ability to use some of the proceeds that they eventually plan to allocate to buy out the 2025 CEPFs towards paying down debt initially, saving them considerable interest expense in the interim.

2026-2032 CEPF Buyouts

While it appears that NEP has a plan in place to address debt maturities and CEPF buyout requirements through 2025, it still has a whopping $2.7 billion in CEPF buyouts that are due between 2026 and 2032. Management has stated previously that these will be taken care of on an opportunistic basis between now and then through a combination of retained equity, opportunistic equity issuance, asset stake sales, and/or debt issuance. Management also has the option of walking away from some of its future CEPF obligations and giving over virtually all of the distributable cash flow from the related assets to the CEPF investors if it deems it to be in the best interest of protecting unitholder value.

While this looks good on a slide deck, what are the actual numbers looking like? Let's take a look, assuming interest rates remain at their current level:

2024: Interest rate expenses are expected to rise by ~$55 million in 2024 from debt refinancings. That said, NEP will also be retaining a meaningful amount of cash flow net of its distribution while also benefiting from the use of excess proceeds from the STX sale, likely being used to pay down some debt along with investing in high return re-powering and other growth projects. Assuming an average levered CAFD yield of ~13% on equity for the $1 billion in retained cash plus the STX proceeds net of CEPF and debt redemption, means that NEP's run rate end-of-year CAFD will likely grow by around $75 million in 2024 (or a 9.7% rate) to $850 million.

Interest rate expenses are expected to rise by ~$55 million in 2024 from debt refinancings. That said, NEP will also be retaining a meaningful amount of cash flow net of its distribution while also benefiting from the use of excess proceeds from the STX sale, likely being used to pay down some debt along with investing in high return re-powering and other growth projects. Assuming an average levered CAFD yield of ~13% on equity for the $1 billion in retained cash plus the STX proceeds net of CEPF and debt redemption, means that NEP's run rate end-of-year CAFD will likely grow by around $75 million in 2024 (or a 9.7% rate) to $850 million. 2025: Interest rate expenses are expected to rise by ~$40 million in 2025 from debt refinancings. Additionally, NEP will likely need to add $450 million in debt (that it likely paid down in 2024 with proceeds from the STX sale) to handle the CEPF buydowns after also applying the expected net proceeds from selling Meade. That will add an additional ~$30 million in interest expense. That said, assuming NEP grows its distribution at a 6% rate in 2024, its retained CAFD net of distributions should still be higher in 2025 than it was in 2024. ~$850 million in December 31, 2024 run rate CAFD minus ~$700 million in December 31, 2024 run rate distributions, leaves ~$150 million in surplus cash to be invested, which - at a 13% levered CAFD yield on equity - would result in December 31, 2025 run rate CAFD of $800 million, when accounting for the expected increased interest expense of ~$70 million. Of course, NEP's corporate leverage will also likely be naturally declining during this period due to the fact that it will be paying down debt through its pipeline asset sales while its adjusted EBITDA from those pipelines will remain roughly constant thanks to the fact that its IDRs were suspended. As a result, assuming a conservative 50% pre-refinancing interest increase CAFD conversion ratio on its incremental EBITDA generated from growth investments in 2024 and 2025 (due to higher interest expense), we get an increase of ~$250 million in EBITDA between year-end 2023 and year-end 2025 (a 6.1% EBITDA CAGR). That would create an additional $1.25 billion in HoldCo Debt capacity based on its Fitch Downgrade threshold of 5x. If even just $1 billion of that gets invested into the business at a spread of ~250 basis points (assuming a 9.5% CAFD yield on capital invested and a 7% interest rate), NEP generates an additional $250 million in CAFD. If you subtract about $50 million of that to account for the loss of the Meade Pipeline CAFD, you get a year-end 2025 run rate CAFD at $1 billion.

Interest rate expenses are expected to rise by ~$40 million in 2025 from debt refinancings. Additionally, NEP will likely need to add $450 million in debt (that it likely paid down in 2024 with proceeds from the STX sale) to handle the CEPF buydowns after also applying the expected net proceeds from selling Meade. That will add an additional ~$30 million in interest expense. That said, assuming NEP grows its distribution at a 6% rate in 2024, its retained CAFD net of distributions should still be higher in 2025 than it was in 2024. ~$850 million in December 31, 2024 run rate CAFD minus ~$700 million in December 31, 2024 run rate distributions, leaves ~$150 million in surplus cash to be invested, which - at a 13% levered CAFD yield on equity - would result in December 31, 2025 run rate CAFD of $800 million, when accounting for the expected increased interest expense of ~$70 million. Of course, NEP's corporate leverage will also likely be naturally declining during this period due to the fact that it will be paying down debt through its pipeline asset sales while its adjusted EBITDA from those pipelines will remain roughly constant thanks to the fact that its IDRs were suspended. As a result, assuming a conservative 50% pre-refinancing interest increase CAFD conversion ratio on its incremental EBITDA generated from growth investments in 2024 and 2025 (due to higher interest expense), we get an increase of ~$250 million in EBITDA between year-end 2023 and year-end 2025 (a 6.1% EBITDA CAGR). That would create an additional $1.25 billion in HoldCo Debt capacity based on its Fitch Downgrade threshold of 5x. If even just $1 billion of that gets invested into the business at a spread of ~250 basis points (assuming a 9.5% CAFD yield on capital invested and a 7% interest rate), NEP generates an additional $250 million in CAFD. If you subtract about $50 million of that to account for the loss of the Meade Pipeline CAFD, you get a year-end 2025 run rate CAFD at $1 billion. 2026: Assuming they grew the distribution at 6% again in 2025, NEP retains ~$260 million in CAFD net of distributions in 2026, which should be just about enough to take care of the ~$294 in CEPFs due in 2026, along with some debt taken out at both the project level (that has created some capacity due to natural deleveraging from amortizing debt and repowering projects) as well as the corporate level due to continued EBITDA growth. Moreover, CAFD growth will continue due to the decline in CAFD payouts that were due to the CEPFs in 2025 and 2026 as well as projects started in the previous year coming online. These should offset increased interest expense due to refinancings. That said, distribution growth will probably slow this year as they will need all excess cash to address CEPF buyouts this year and in the coming years.

Assuming they grew the distribution at 6% again in 2025, NEP retains ~$260 million in CAFD net of distributions in 2026, which should be just about enough to take care of the ~$294 in CEPFs due in 2026, along with some debt taken out at both the project level (that has created some capacity due to natural deleveraging from amortizing debt and repowering projects) as well as the corporate level due to continued EBITDA growth. Moreover, CAFD growth will continue due to the decline in CAFD payouts that were due to the CEPFs in 2025 and 2026 as well as projects started in the previous year coming online. These should offset increased interest expense due to refinancings. That said, distribution growth will probably slow this year as they will need all excess cash to address CEPF buyouts this year and in the coming years. 2027-2032: Debt refinancings in these years weigh much less on CAFD, but CEPF buyouts remain fairly meaningful. There is also the chance that NEE reinstates its IDRs at this point. It is also important to keep in mind that NEP built in a lot of flexibility in the CEPFs whose buyouts come due in these years, as it can delay and/or make just partial buyouts of these amounts over these years. As a result, the $2.4 billion in CEPFs due over these six years can be spread pretty evenly over this period (call it ~$400 million per year) of time. At this point, NEE/NEP will likely face three scenarios: (1) if NEP's cost of capital has recovered, it should be able to pay off most of these CEPFs will a combination of retained CAFD/opportunistic equity issuance/incremental available debt capacity and reinstate its IDRs while firing back up the growth engine, (2) if NEP's cost of capital has not sufficiently recovered, it could choose to keep its IDR holiday in place, dramatically slow or even halt its distribution growth and pay down these IDRs with a combination of retained CAFD and some incremental debt capacity/potential opportunistic asset stake sales, or (3) roll-up NEP.

Based on this analysis, the math seems to be there for NEP to navigate its wall of debt maturities and CEPF buyout dates assuming two major things:

1. Interest rates do not continue to move materially higher. If some of these predictions of 7-13% treasury rates manifest, NEP is not going to be able to navigate this obstacle course of capital obligations and will inevitably be rolled up.

2. NEP is able to achieve reasonably attractive prices for its pipeline assets. However, even if it gets a little bit lower multiples than the ones we used here, it will likely just mean that its distribution growth guidance will be lowered again to low single digits or even halted altogether, which - given where the yield is today - would not be a terrible thing.

Also, if treasury rates fall - as some are also predicting - back to a 2-3% range instead of the current 4-5% range, NEP's pathway becomes far easier and it is likely that it not only sustains its current distribution growth rate guidance indefinitely, but may even be able to eventually increase it to a higher level in the future.

Investor Takeaway

NEP is truly a leveraged bet on interest rates. If interest rates continue to soar higher from here - as it appears that the market is currently pricing in - then it is truly growing darkest before pitch black at NEP. If interest rates remain in their current range through the rest of this decade, it will be very tight for NEP to navigate its CEPF buyouts while also absorbing interest expense headwinds from debt maturity refinancings, but there is a path forward for it to sustain its distribution and even grow it a bit more for a few more years at least. Keep in mind that my calculations did not factor in the substantial - though yet to be precisely determined - proceeds from their interest rate hedges that should give them a bit more wiggle room. That said, if anything goes wrong in this scenario, NEE may still feel compelled to step in and roll it up. Finally, if interest rates fall materially in the coming years back to a 2-3% range, NEP is poised to deliver phenomenal returns for investors.

As a result, we rate it as a high-risk (or "speculative") Strong Buy for investors who - like me - think we are facing a recession next year and that the Federal Reserve will be forced to pivot on interest rates and restart its bond-buying program. Investors who are very risk averse and/or who believe there is a high probability of interest rates going still higher from present levels for a sustained period of time should steer clear.