AT&T: A Strategic Choice To Increase Your Portfolio's Dividend Yield And Reduce Its Risk Level

Oct. 06, 2023 1:46 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)2 Comments
Summary

  • With the previous incorporation of Apple into The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, we optimized the portfolio in terms of risk and reward.
  • The latest selection of AT&T into the portfolio helps us raise the portfolio’s Weighted Average Dividend Yield and decrease its volatility and risk level.
  • AT&T currently pays a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 7.40%, and it has a 60M Beta Factor of 0.75, indicating it will help decrease portfolio’s risk level.
  • In this analysis, I will compare AT&T to companies such as Verizon, T-Mobile, BCE, and Swisscom AG, explaining my investment decision to select AT&T over its competitors.

AT&T-Filiale in San Francisco Bay Area

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Have you ever contemplated the construction of a dividend income investment portfolio with a reduced risk level that aims to achieve an attractive Total Return, while incorporating both high dividend yield and

I specialize in constructing investment portfolios aimed at generating additional income through dividends. My focus lies on identifying companies with significant competitive advantages and strong financials that can provide you with an attractive Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth, thus enabling you to augment your dividend income annually. By combining high Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth companies, you can gradually reduce your dependence on the broader stock market fluctuations.I also assist you in achieving a well-diversified portfolio across various sectors and industries. This diversification strategy aims to minimize portfolio volatility and mitigate risk. I also suggest incorporating companies with a low Beta Factor, which further contributes to reducing the overall risk level of your investment portfolio. My suggested investment portfolios commonly consist of a blend of ETFs and individual companies, emphasizing broad diversification and risk reduction.The selection process for high dividend yield and dividend growth companies within the investment portfolio is meticulously curated. I prioritize the pursuit of total return, encompassing both capital gains and dividends, rather than solely focusing on dividends in isolation. This approach ensures that your portfolio is designed to maximize returns while considering the full spectrum of potential income sources. By leveraging my expertise, you can benefit from a well-crafted investment portfolio that aims to generate extra income through dividends, while reducing risk through diversification, and prioritizing total return.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, VZ, SCHD, AAPL, TMUS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Today, 2:23 AM
Today, 2:22 AM
I've been wondering a lot if it's not time to drop AT&T and go into something more aggressive in my Portfolio. At the time, AT&T felt like it would be the best one to go from all which I am currently holding. But after reading this, I am convinced I should keep with it. Solid as usual Fred... Thanks! 👍
