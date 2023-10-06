Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

New Homes More Unaffordable Than During Housing Bubble

Oct. 06, 2023 1:20 AM ET
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.65K Followers

Summary

  • Through August 2023, it remains well elevated above that threshold, as measured by the percentage of median household income needed to pay the mortgage payment on the median new home sold.
  • March 2021 marks the last time new homes were fully below the 28% threshold of unrestricted affordability for median income-earning households.
  • After the revisions to account for the much slower growth of median household income that has occurred since March 2021, the level of unaffordability rose slowly through March 2022.

Moving house, relocation. The key was inserted into the door of the new house, inside the room was a cardboard box containing personal belongings and furniture. move in the apartment or condominium

Nuttawan Jayawan

The downward revision of monthly median household income estimates from March 2021 confirms the picture for new home affordability in the Biden era is worse than previously indicated.

That's saying something, because the old picture was already

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.65K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.