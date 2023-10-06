Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MongoDB: Maintaining Momentum

Oct. 06, 2023 3:01 AM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • MongoDB stock has had a good run this year, outperforming the NASDAQ Composite roughly 3-to-1 and returning 76% year-to-date.
  • The company has outperformed non-GAAP earnings expectations for the past three quarters by triple digits.
  • It is also making steady progress towards GAAP profitability while expanding on its AI-enabled and AI-complementary product suite.
  • While it has an elevated valuation, I think MongoDB can continue to grow and appreciate further over the next year.

MongoDB headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Overview

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stock has had an excellent run this year, outpacing the NASDAQ Composite's price return nearly 3-to-1 and returning roughly 76% year-to-date. Notably, price action in this stock has been concentrated around its earnings reports, indicating buoyant investor sentiment that

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.34K Followers
Proprietary trader primarily covering technology stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.