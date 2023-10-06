August 2023 Passive Income Update

Seiya Tabuchi

3 sources of passive Income

$302.81 from dividends

1 stocks/units dripped in August

Trailing 12-Month Portfolio Return +3.67%

S&P 500 12 Month Total Return +15.94% for August 2023

S&P/TSX Composite Index 12 Month +7.58% Sept 24 2023

We are starting to see things cool off a bit in the market. While there's always something to buy, I find there are a lot of really tempting prices out there. I guess we are in an interest rate that will stay higher for a longer environment. Be mindful of what you are buying at the moment.

Raises/Cuts

Last month was a quiet month once again for dividend announcements.

Total Added Income from Dividend Raises in 2023 - Negative $-48.24

Still underwater from that 1 dividend cut this year. September brought the raises though.

August 2023 Dividend Income

5 Companies paid us this month.

Stocks August 2022 Income August 2023 Income Smart Centers 35.77 (1 Drip) sold Rit ETF 67.77 (3 Drips) sold National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) (NA:CA) 153.64 (1 Drip) sold Procter & Gamble (PG) 31.05 31.98 AbbVie (ABBV) 98.70 103.60 Air Products & Chemicals (APD) 74.52 80.50 General Mills (GIS) 78.30 (1 drip) 86.73 (1 Drip) Texas Instruments (TXN) 0 44.64 Totals 539.75 302.81 Click to enlarge

1 stock/unit Dripped in August.

This month is always our lowest and really aren't getting much additional funds working for it. All US dollars which is always nice, I'll put that to work soon enough.

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $2.36 bucks to our forward income.

Other Income

Private Investment Payment - $1000.00

1k a month, very nice!

Solar Panel Income

In July (We always get paid a month later), our solar panel system generated 1,144 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt hour, Hydro One (OTCPK:HRNNF) (H:CA) deposited $280.31 into our chequing account this month.

Last July, the system generated $309.08, so once again we came in lower. argh!

Total Income for 2023 - $1,474.18

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost - $32,396.46

Total Income Received - $13,646.47

_____________________________________________

Amount to Break even - $ -18,749.99

Bring on the sun!

Total August 2023 Passive Income - $1,583.12

August 2022 Passive Income - $1,848.83

Solar and dividends are both down and our off month. Gotta grow these months back a bit.

Totals For 2023

Dividends Year To Date Total - $5,731.77Other Passive Income Year to date - $10,238.02Total Passive Income for 2023 - - $15,969.79Year End Goal - $26,000 (61.42%)

16k not bad! but we are 10k off, let's go!

August Stock Purchases/Sales

This month we made 2 purchases adding to 1 position we currently have and starting a new position.

Purchases

We added to our Couche-Tard (ATD:CA) (OTCPK:ANCTF) position as it's been fantastic for us.

20 shares were acquired at a price of $65.94 per share. Adding $11.20 in forward dividends.

We also started a new position in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM:CA) (BAM). When I sold off all our financial stocks last year, I said I wouldn't be buying back BNS and would instead start a position in BAM as I don't need 3 Canadian Banks.

TD, National Bank, and BAM will hold the financial sector down for us moving forward.

31 shares were added to the portfolio at a cost of 44.76 per share. This purchase adds $39.68 in forward dividends.

All in all, we added $50.88 in future yearly dividend income with these purchases. Some yield and some higher growth.

Total added forward dividend income from purchases in 2023 - $848.13

Bitcoin

Bitcoin kind of went sideways in August but we continue to add 20 bucks a week to our position.

Financial Goals Update

Charities

We continue our monthly donation to The Nature Conservancy of Canada of $85.

ETF Monthly Minimum Purchase of $250

This month we added 0 more units of XAW ETF.

Questrade* is great because it offers free ETF trades and cheaper stock trading options than most Canadian brokers. $250.00 a month would kill us if we needed to pay high trading fees.

* Note the Questrade link is an affiliate link and at no additional cost to you, I would get a little payment if you were to sign up. You could get $50 in free trades by using my affiliate link though.

We didn't add this month as I felt like our purchases offered a better opportunity at the moment.

August 2023 Passive Income Conclusion

1 month late, wow I'm falling behind. I guess it's better than never. On to the September post, I promise it will be better

Original Post

