Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are in an attractive buy-the-drop situation ahead of the Q3 earnings release… and I believe U.S. Bancorp has surprise potential related to the regional bank's deposit growth as well as a returning focus to the bank's recent Union Bank acquisition.

Given the large 22% drawdown since August, shares of U.S. Bancorp again pay investors a dividend yield in excess of 6% and are attractively valued based on earnings as well as book value. I see 45% recovery potential for U.S. Bancorp going forward and believe that the regional bank is set for a strong earnings report later this month.

Previous coverage

I rated U.S. Bancorp a strong buy after the regional bank released second-quarter earnings in July -- Strong Rebound Potential In 2023 -- largely because the bank reported an increase in deposits on a period-end basis (average deposits still declined, however) and because the financial crisis of the first-quarter was starting to sort itself out. Looking ahead to U.S. Bancorp's third-quarter earnings report, the bank is likely going to see further deposits flowing back to the bank and U.S. Bancorp may have an update about the progress of the Union Bank integration into its business operations.

Deposit inflows

Deposits have begun to flow back to banks shortly after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March which created a crisis at the time that largely affected the regional banking market. U.S. Bancorp reported an increase in period-end deposits 3.2% in the second-quarter... although average deposits still declined 2.6% quarter over quarter to $497B. However, the Fed has recently taken a step back with regard to interest rate increases which should have helped U.S. Bancorp as well as other banks in the third-quarter. I expect stable or only slightly decreasing deposits for Q3'23 given the easing pressure on deposit balances. A positive surprise in terms of deposit growth could be a catalyst for an upside revaluation.

Source: U.S. Bancorp

Focus on Union Bank merger benefits

The financial crisis is a thing of the past and the market will be interested in getting an update about U.S. Bancorp's integration of Union Bank.

U.S. Bancorp acquired Union Bank, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, for $8B last year and the deal included $82B in Union Bank assets moving over to U.S. Bancorp as well as a considerable number of new consumer accounts (~1M) and branches, especially in California. The acquisition is said to result in $900M in run-rate cost savings for Bancorp and a positive update about the progress of the Union Bank integration could result in new investor interest in U.S. Bancorp as well.

Source: U.S. Bancorp

Financial strength

U.S. Bancorp had a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.1% in the second-quarter which I would expect to remain fairly stable quarter over quarter in Q3. The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio measures a bank's financial strength and capacity to absorb loan losses if the economy contracts and defaults spike. I consider U.S. Bancorp to have reasonable capital strength -- on par with KeyCorp's CET 1 ratio (KEY) -- and believe that the regional bank won't need to raise any equity capital in the near future.

Source: U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is trading at a bargain value: I see 45% upside potential!

Bank stock, REIT stocks, growth stocks... there are few sectors that have escaped the recent valuation meltdown in the market lately.

However, chaos also always creates opportunity and U.S. Bancorp certainly seems to represent a good deal here, in my opinion: shares of the regional bank don't trade at a discount to book value (yet), but they are nonetheless trading at a 22% discount to the bank's 1-year average P/B ratio.

Based off of earnings, U.S. Bancorp is valued at just 7.3X FY 2024 earnings, a bargain for a regional bank that pays a 6.2% dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

I estimate that U.S. Bancorp could trade at 10-11X forward earnings in the longer term. Analysts currently expect the regional bank to earn $4.28 per-share in FY 2024. Applying a 10-11X earnings multiplier factor to the earnings estimate yields a potential fair value in the neighborhood of $43-47. Since U.S. Bancorp trades at $31 now, shares could increase by ~45%, at mid-point, in my opinion, without making the bank overvalued.

Risks with U.S. Bancorp

Weakness in deposit flows and delayed benefits of the U.S. Bancorp-Union Bank merger would likely result in a poor Q3 earnings release in two weeks and hurt the perception of U.S. Bancorp as a recovery investment. Still, I believe the odds for an earnings beat are significant as earnings expectations are low heading into Q3 as the market continues to expect headwinds in terms of net interest margins. However, these headwinds are well-known and should be already fully reflected in U.S. Bancorp's equity value.

Final thoughts

U.S. Bancorp has an attractive risk-reward profile ahead of the Q3 earnings report which is said to be released on October 18, 2023. The financial crisis of Q1'23 is clearly in the rearview mirror and U.S. Bancorp is likely to surprise to the upside later this month: interest rates are plateauing, suggesting that investors' and savers' cash-sorting behavior is less of a risk to banks' deposit balances. As a result, U.S. Bancorp could surprise in terms of deposit growth and the bank may give a status update about the integration of Union Bank assets into its operations. Since shares of Bancorp sell again for just about 7.3X forward earnings, I believe USB is a fantastic deal ahead of the Q3'23 earnings report!