U.S. Bancorp's 6.2% Yield: A Very Attractive Buy Ahead Of Q3

Oct. 06, 2023 3:20 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB)
Summary

  • U.S. Bancorp shares are a buy-the-drop opportunity ahead of Q3 earnings, with the potential for surprise deposit growth and focus on Union Bank acquisition.
  • The bank's deposit situation is improving, with inflows expected due to eased interest rate increases.
  • The acquisition of Union Bank could result in cost savings and increased investor interest in USB.

US Bank ATM and branch

Sundry Photography

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are in an attractive buy-the-drop situation ahead of the Q3 earnings release… and I believe U.S. Bancorp has surprise potential related to the regional bank's deposit growth as well as a returning focus to

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.8K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

