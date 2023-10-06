Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Top 40 High-Yield Blue-Chip U.K. Stocks: Autumn 2023

John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.78K Followers

Summary

  • Dividend yield is actually a fairly reliable indicator of value and future returns.
  • There is an elevated risk of dividend cuts and suspensions when yields are so high, but in many cases, that seems unlikely.
  • The UK does offer rich pickings to dividend investors.

Multi exposure of virtual creative financial chart hologram on British flag and blue sky background, research and analytics concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the Autumn 2023 update of my top UK dividend stocks list.

Before we get to the list of stocks, I just want to point out a couple of things that you (assuming you're a UK

This article was written by

John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.78K Followers
I write about high-quality UK dividend growth stocks and value them on an intrinsic value basis using discounted dividend models.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

J-Flo profile picture
J-Flo
Today, 6:39 AM
Premium
Comments (1.31K)
I own 3 on this list. BTI,VOD, SHEL, VOD has been a disaster but still holding…
Business Breakdown profile picture
Business Breakdown
Today, 6:29 AM
Premium
Comments (37)
I personally like Cake Box Holdings a lot ($CBOX.L) however it's still a small-cap, but pays out nice dividends and has a cult-like following. Visited them during my holiday visit in the England
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.