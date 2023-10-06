Diy13

BTI's New Categories' Investment Thesis Remains Robust

We previously covered British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in June 2023, discussing its FY2022 results based on its biannual report.

The global trend of declining cigarette shipment volumes has directly impacted many Big Tobacco companies, including BTI, Altria Group (MO), and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) over the past few years.

Despite so, the tobacco company had been able to hike prices to maintain its combustibles revenues and operating margins accordingly, allowing it to continue paying its excellent dividends.

For now, the same has been reported in H1'23, with BTI reporting a further moderation in its Total Combustibles volume to 293B sticks (-4.9% YoY) but expanding segment sales to £11.78B (+1.7% YoY).

Its performance in the New Categories segment is also commendable with revenues of £1.65B (+26.6% YoY), expanding at an accelerated CAGR of +32.8% from H1'19 levels of £531M.

As a result of the high-growth trend, we believe that BTI may be on track to achieving its New Category segment revenues of £5B by 2025, expanding at an impressive CAGR of +26.6% from FY2019 levels. These numbers point to the management's stellar execution thus far, further energized by the new CEO.

This is compared to MO's annualized sales of $2.61B for Oral Tobacco Products (+2.3% YoY) and PM's annualized sales of $12B for Smoke Free Net Revenues (+25% YoY) in H1'23, expanding at CAGRs of +2.5% from FY2019 levels of $2.36B and +21.1% from $5.58B, respectively.

With BTI's New Categories segment being a significant top-line driver, we are not overly concerned about the segment's slower monetization compared to its peers, since the management has already guided profitability by 2024.

BTI Valuations

Seeking Alpha

Perhaps these reasons are why BTI continues to trade at higher sales, but lower profit valuations compared to the Big Tobacco sector median over the past five years, with its FWD EV/ Sales of 3.36x, FWD EV/ EBIT of 7.39x and FWD P/E of 6.84x still impacted compared to its 5Y averages of 4.16x, 9.53x, and 8.93x, respectively.

However, Mr. Market's pessimism on its forward execution is surprising, in our opinion, due to the company's impressive execution in the New Categories and Combustible segments, as discussed above.

Based on BTI's normalized 5Y P/E valuation of 8.93x and its annualized H1'23 adj EPS of 363.20p, or the equivalent of $4.40, we are looking at a fair value of $39.29, implying an excellent upside potential of +30.6% from current levels.

While the consensus forward estimates that the tobacco company may only record adj EPS of $3.92 in FY2025, moderating at a CAGR of -5.61%, the stock's long-term price target remains decent at $35, suggesting a more than decent upside potential of +16.3% from current levels as well.

Since BTI's Free Cash Flow generation has always been heavily weighted in the second half of the fiscal year, we will be referring to its last twelve months' overall revenues of £28.22B (+7% sequentially) and FCF of £8.09B (-4.1% sequentially), indicating a robust FCF margin of 28.6% (-3.4 points sequentially).

This is compared to MO's FCF margins of 41.7% (+4.8 points sequentially) and PM's FCF margins of 22.3% over the LTM (-13.4 points sequentially), indicating that BTI's cash flow performance has been well above average.

Due to its rich cash flow, BTI has also been able to commit to its 65% dividend payout ratio at 112.17p per share (+3.5% YoY), while expediently reducing its debt levels to £37.25B by H1'23 (-6.3% YoY), compared to FY2019 levels of £41.72B (-3.8% YoY).

Based on the management's guidance of FY2023 revenue growth at +4% YoY at the midpoint to £28.76B, and its FY2022 adj EBITDA margin of 47.7% (+1.5 points YoY), we may see the tobacco company achieve an approximate FY2023 adj EBITDA of £13.71B (+3.8% YoY).

Combined with £909M of debts maturing within the year to an approximate net debt sum of £36.34B (-7.4% YoY), we may see BTI achieve nearly the midpoint of its adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA target of 2.65x by the end of 2023 (-0.24x YoY), compared to the FY2019 ratio of 3.6x.

These developments point to the management's stellar capital allocation in deleveraging its balance sheet, well balancing the elevated interest rate environment. For example, due to the increase in the cost of its debts to 4.3% (+0.3 points YoY), the tobacco company has reported an increase in its annualized interest expenses to £1.71B (+14.6% YoY) in H1'23.

BTI's New Categories Volume

BTI

However, we maintain our confidence that these uncertain macroeconomic headwinds are only temporary. This is especially aided by the BTI management's laser focus on a healthier balance sheet while investing in its growth driver, the New Categories segment, with 24M global consumers already reported by H1'23 (+1.5M YoY).

Most importantly, the tobacco company's detailed breakdown of New Categories suggests immense global demand for its Modern Oral pouches at 2.34B pouches (+32.7% YoY), well balancing the underwhelming performance seen in its combustible segments.

BTI's Vuse performance in the US has also been excellent, with the market-leading share of 41.5% (-0.2 points MoM) and growing four-week dollar sales of +2% MoM for the four-week period ending September 09, 2023.

Combined with the management's planned expansion of its global New Categories portfolio, comprising part of its 2023 capital expenditure of £550M (-8.1% YoY), we expect to see the New Categories segment to comprise a larger portion of its global revenues moving ahead.

BTI Stock Is A Buy, But Investors Must Be Aware Of These Risks

For now, these depressed levels also offer prospective investors with the expanded forward dividend yield of 9.28% compared to its 4Y average of 7.33% and sector median of 2.77%.

As a result of the attractive risk/ reward ratio and excellent prospects between capital returns/ dividend income, we continue to rate the BTI stock as a Buy.

BTI YTD Stock Performance

TradingView

However, there is no specific entry point to this Buy rating, since the BTI stock has also been charting lower lows and lower highs since the June 2022 peak.

With it currently retesting its critical support levels of $30s and potentially retracing to its next support level of $25s, implying a downside potential of -16.6%, interested investors may want to observe the situation for a little longer.

Lastly, anyone who adds BTI here may want to temper their expectations, since there is a risk of prolonged stock recoveries at this time of tightened discretionary spending and improved health awareness.

This is attributed to the declining combustible sales over the past few years, with it comprising 83.4% of its overall revenues, naturally explaining the market-wide pessimism on tobacco stocks YTD, as the market-wide and tech stocks rally.

We must also highlight that it is uncertain if BTI's New Categories segment profitability may be able to mirror the Combustible segment's current operating margins of over 40% in H1'23, since "vapour margins have historically been much lower than Combustibles, THP, and Modern Oral."

These risks are important to note indeed, since the investment thesis for Big Tobacco stocks is usually attributed to its ability to sustain its dividend payout/ growth moving forward, with the Seeking Alpha Quant still rating its TTM Free Cash Flow Yield to Dividend Yield Ratio at an excellent B grade.

Then again, investors must also note that BTI may not be able to duplicate its past dividend performance in the future, especially given the decelerating Combustible trend.

BTI 20Y Stock Price

TradingView

BTI is also not suitable for investors who are risk-averse, since it remains to be seen if the stock may recover its drastic losses in 2018, with it naturally underperforming the wider market over the past twenty years.

Depending on individual investors' dollar cost averages, the stock's sustained decline may also be a dividend trap, with many long-term shareholders likely to have lost much of their original capital.

Consequently, we recommend investors diversify their income portfolios with the BTI stock as part of their well-diversified portfolios.