Rates Spark: Another Payrolls Lottery

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA & Benjamin Schroeder

The scene setter for October and validification of September all in one report - bring it on!

The mood in bond markets has calmed in the past couple of days, and for good reason. Players that had shorted the market had been reminded to do some squaring up as we face a critical employment (payrolls) report. Market players will characterise every payrolls report as critical, but this one just seems that bit more important. That's mostly on account of the market action seen in the past six weeks, which saw the US 10yr Treasury yield effectively rise from around 4% to around 5%. The big question now is whether the influential payrolls report rationalises that move.

Given the size of the move, a consensus outcome in the 170k area might not be enough to justify it. Remember, the replacement number is at around 150k. That's bang on neutral. Think of it not just as a long-run average, but more as an updated estimate of the jobs creation needed to have the economy close enough to potential growth. An outcome of 170k would be above this, but it would mark an ongoing trend of weakening. Slow, but steady. To maintain the rising yield trade, we'd likely need to see something higher, ideally in the 175k to 200k area.

If we were to get something close to 200k or higher, there would be good ammunition for the 10yr yield to turn tail and head back up towards 5%. That does not need to be the case on Friday. It could be, but it's more likely over the next week or so. By the same token, if we were to get something between 150k to 170k, then the US 10yr at 4.7% would think about trending down to just above the 4.5% area for some time. A reading below 150k, and we risk heading to back below 4.5%. The further below 150k, the further below 4.5% it could go.

Even though labour market indicators have been mixed, on balance there is little to suggest we should brace ourselves for a weak report. So, our expectation is for an outcome above the 170k consensus - likely not too far above, but enough to sustain a higher market rates threat in the coming weeks. Payrolls tend to act as a scene setter. Remarkable really for what should in fact be viewed as a lagging indicator.

The strong rise in yields now awaits validation

Today's events and market view

All eyes are on today's official US job market data, where the consensus is looking for a payroll increase of 170k over September versus 187k the month before. The unemployment rate is seen nudging a tad lower to 3.7% from 3.8% and average hourly earnings rising 0.3% month-on-month, a little firmer than last time.

Over in Europe, attention is more on European Central Bank (ECB) speakers than data, with appearances of Klaas Knot, Bostjan Vasle, Boris Vujcic and Peter Kazimir. Kazimir commented yesterday that tweaking the PEPP reinvestment schedule should only become a topic once one is sure rates won't have to be raised further. Currently, Italian spreads have been under widening pressure, with the key 10y spreads over Bunds at 200bp again despite a strong uptake in the BTP Valore retail bond, which so far has reached €15.6 billion over the past four days. Today is the final day of its sale.

