luchunyu/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) shares are still deserving of a Hold investment rating.

Earlier, my July 28, 2023, write-up drew attention to Atour Lifestyle's latest developments such as a new secondary ADS (American Depositary Share) offering and the appointment of a new co-CFO. In this current article, I touch on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.'s (HLT) positive view on the Mainland Chinese hospitality market and mid-scale segment, and risk factors specific to ATAT.

Atour Lifestyle has good growth potential, given that it is operating in a geographic market and a segment favored by its global peer, Hilton. On the flip side, there are IPO investors who might monetize their investments in the stock sometime down the road, and Atour Lifestyle's shares don't appear to be undervalued. I continue to have a Neutral stance on ATAT which supports a Hold rating for the stock.

Global Peer Is Bullish On China And Mid-Market Segment

On its corporate website, Hilton describes itself as "one of the world's largest, fastest growing hospitality companies" with a network of over 7,000 assets located in more than 100 countries globally.

Hilton has a favorable opinion of China's hospitality market and the mid-market segment, and this has positive read-throughs for its peer, Atour Lifestyle. In my January 19, 2023, initiation piece for ATAT, I highlighted the company's profile on its investor relations website which referred to Atour Lifestyle as the "largest upper midscale hotel chain in China."

In a recent interview with marketing industry publication The Drum published at the beginning of this month, HLT's Asia Pacific Senior Vice President Ben George stressed that "60% of the world's population is based in Asia" with big markets like "India and China." Hilton also highlighted that "Hampton (focused on the upper mid-scale segment) is its largest brand in China" in this particular interview.

Key metrics and management commentary taken from news article and earnings call transcripts indicate that Hilton has a strong desire to expand the company's presence in the Mainland Chinese market and focus on the mid-market segment.

An August 20, 2023, South China Morning Post article cited comments from another Senior Vice President for the company's Asia Pacific operations, Clarence Tan, noting that Hilton has set a goal of having 730 new hotels in the Chinese market for the coming decade. As a reference, HLT currently runs in excess of 500 hotels in China, which means that the company expects its footprint in the Mainland Chinese market to more than double in the subsequent 10 years.

At HLT's most recent second quarter earnings briefing in late July this year, the company emphasized that it has "every intention to have the best brands in every market to serve mid-market" as it believes that "the most money will be made (in this segment) over the next 10 or 20 or 30 years."

Taking into account Hilton's favorable opinion of Mainland China and the mid-market segment, it makes a lot of sense to consider Atour Lifestyle as a potential play on the fastest growing geographical market and segment within the global hospitality market. ATAT had 1,034 hotels as part of its network at the end of June this year, and the company's target is to expand its number of hotels to 2,000 by 2025.

In this section, I have established that Atour Lifestyle's status as the "largest upper midscale hotel chain in China" is a key investment merit for the stock, as evidenced by its global peer Hilton's bullish opinion with respect to the Mainland Chinese hospitality market and the mid-market segment. In the next section, I highlighted certain risk factors that diminish ATAT's appeal as a potential investment candidate.

Company-Specific Risks Shouldn't Be Ignored

I think that there might be specific risks that could act as de-rating catalysts for ATAT that investors have to watch.

Atour Lifestyle stock doesn't seem to be undervalued, and a potential broad market sell-down in the future might result in ATAT shares underperforming on both an absolute and a relative basis. Investors seemed to have already priced in Atour Lifestyle's exposure to favorable geographical markets and segments based on its current valuations. ATAT's consensus forward P/E metric of 26.0 times is aligned with its consensus FY 2024-2027 normalized earnings CAGR (in local currency or RMB terms) of +26.8% (source: S&P Capital IQ). In the event of a severe market correction, fairly valued or overvalued equities like ATAT have relatively less downside protection than their undervalued counterparts.

Separately, institutional investors who invested in ATAT during or before the company's public listing process might choose to reduce or even divest their stake in Atour Lifestyle going forward. Based on the company's 20-F filing published on April 28, 2023, private equity firms Legend Capital and Diviner Limited owned 29.1% and 15.5% of ATAT's shares, respectively. I estimate that Legend Capital's stake in Atour Lifestyle would have been lowered to below 24% following the recent secondary ADS offering. Looking ahead, the potential sale of ATAT shares by Legend Capital or Diviner Limited might exert further downward pressure on the company's shares.

Concluding Thoughts

ATAT warrants a Hold rating. Atour Lifestyle's stock seems to be at a fair valuation, and there are private equity investors who could sell part or all of their shares in ATAT in the future. On the flip side, ATAT is a proxy for the high-growth areas within the worldwide hospitality sector such as China and the mid-market segment.