Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exxon Mobil To Buy Pioneer? 3 Fantastic Alternative Stocks I'm Buying

Oct. 06, 2023 8:40 AM ETPioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), XOMCNQ, CNQ:CA, DVN, FANG
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation is in advanced negotiations to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources Company in a potential game-changing takeover valued at $60 billion.
  • The deal would grant Exxon a dominant position in the oil-rich Permian Basin and reshape the U.S. oil industry.
  • The potential acquisition has led me to consider alternative oil stocks such as Devon Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, and Diamondback Energy.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Dollar and a crude oil rig

Stadtratte

Introduction

I did not expect to write this article so soon after I wrote an article titled I Might Double My Pioneer Natural Resources Investment - Again. That article was written on August 29.

In that article, I reiterated

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
27.2K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PXD, CNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.