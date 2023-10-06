Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
WeWork Stock: Watch The Chaos From The Side

Oct. 06, 2023 9:21 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)
Summary

  • WeWork Inc. continues to generate decent revenue figures from hybrid office demand.
  • The company remains in a perilous state, with cash and equivalents dropping to $205 million as of the end of its last reported fiscal 2023 second quarter.
  • Cash burn came in at $303 million for the second quarter, a dip from the first quarter but materially unsustainable against WeWork's liquidity.
  • Huge concessions are needed from its lenders and landlords to prevent a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

WeWork Says It Has "Substantial Doubt" Business Can Continue Operating After Losses

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Let's start with the good. WeWork Inc.'s (NYSE:WE) most recent fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings somewhat validated the argument by bulls of the shift to hybrid working in the remote working post-pandemic

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.63K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

