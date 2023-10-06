MarketAxess: Bullish Trajectory Appears To Be Gaining Momentum

monsitj

Investment Thesis

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:MKTX) has been on a downward trajectory over the last year, losing about 6% in its share prices; however, from a technical analysis approach, the company has retested its support level, and it appears to be assuming a bullish trajectory. I believe the bullish trend will be fueled by the company’s launch of open trading for local currency bonds.

Further, given its resilient and excellent business model, I am long on the company, which has proven its resilience through consistent revenue and margin growth even during tough economic times like the COVID-19 era. The company’s solid financial footing gives me confidence in my bullish stance on this stock. Given the attractive entry point and my bullish outlook on this stock, I rate MKTX a buy.

The Local Currency Bond Deal

MKTX is a company that operates an electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, such as bonds. The company recently launched Open Trading for local currency bonds in four emerging markets: Poland (PLN), Czech Republic (CZK), Hungary (HUF), and South Africa (ZAR). This means that clients and dealers can trade these bonds on an all-to-all basis, connecting local onshore dealers with an international buyside network and gaining access to a larger and more diverse pool of liquidity.

This rollout, in my opinion, will boost the company’s performance. Here are my thoughts on the subject:

First off, it could increase the company’s revenue and market share as it expands its product portfolio and customer base in the global fixed-income markets. I believe this is possible because the company could benefit from the growth potential and diversification benefits of the emerging market local currency bond markets, which have a market size of about $10 trillion and a growth rate of about 10% annually.

Secondly, it could enhance the company’s competitive advantage and innovation, as it offers a unique and award-winning all-to-all trading solution that delivers greater trading efficiency, cost savings, and price improvement to its clients. In my opinion, it could be a competitive advantage in the sense that it could align the company with global trends and demands, such as the increasing digitization, globalization, and integration of the fixed-income markets. In terms of cost saving and efficiency, I think it could reduce transaction costs and risks for its clients, as it eliminates the need for intermediaries, such as brokers or dealers, who charge fees or commissions for their services. It could also reduce the currency conversion costs and risks, allowing clients to trade in their preferred local currency.

Lastly, it could attract more investor interest and analyst ratings as it demonstrates its growth potential and value creation in emerging markets. In view this will result in an improved consensus rating and a higher target price.

In conclusion, I believe the company’s recent launch of open trading for local currency bonds could be a catalyst for its stock performance in the long run, as it reflects its vision and strategy to become a global leader in the fixed-income trading space through leveraging the emerging markets in the local currency bond and generally leveraging on the lucrative global bond market.

The Business Model

The business has a long-term growth lever and a competitive advantage due to its modular business model. The following are some of its business model’s attributes and advantages in my opinion:

To begin with, its business model is based on the network effect, which means that the value of its platform increases as more participants join and trade on it. The company has a large and diverse network of over 1,800 institutional investors and dealers across the global fixed-income market. The company also connects local onshore dealers with international buyside clients, expanding its reach and liquidity. EM local currency bonds made up more than 40% of MarketAxes’ $360B in global EM volumes in the first half of 2023, further lending credence to my liquidity assertion.

Secondly, its model is based on the Open Trading solution, which enables all-to-all trading among its network participants, regardless of size, location, or relationship. This reduces the dependency on traditional intermediaries and creates a more efficient and transparent market. The company’s Open Trading platform won the Best Fixed Income Trading Platform award at the 2023 Markets Choice Awards. In my view, this is a major competitive advantage that will earn loyal customers for the company due to its efficiency and transparency.

Another attribute is the innovative aspect of the business model. Its model is based on technology innovation, which leverages artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve its pricing and liquidity content, as well as its trading execution and performance. The company also invests in new products and services, such as centralized fixed-income trading, algorithmic trading, and ESG integration.

Lastly, its model is based on revenue diversification, which generates income from various sources, such as commissions, technology products, information services, post-trade services, and regulatory reporting. The company also has multiple revenue streams from different geographies, currencies, and asset classes. Below is a summary of the company’s diverse revenue streams.

Market Screener

Following the company’s business strategy characteristics, it has demonstrated its scalability and endurance through consistent revenue and profit expansion, especially during difficult economic periods such as the COVID-19 era in 2020. In conclusion, MKTX has a scalable business model with attractive attributes that give it a competitive advantage, making it a long-term growth lever. Its growing client network can further affirm this.

MKTX Q2 '23 Presentation

Solid Financial Footing

MKTX appears to be having a strong financial footing. It has a solid revenue growth, which I believe is driven by the demand for its electronic trading solutions, especially its Open Trading platform, which enables all-to-all trading among its network participants. MKTX has a YoY revenue growth of 5.41% and a forward revenue growth of 6.77%; this shows the company is expected to maintain its revenue growth in the future. Additionally, the company has great profitability and efficiency because its scalable and innovative business strategy provides strong margins and returns both in isolation and relative to industry medians.

Seeking Alpha

Further, it has a strong cash flow and liquidity, generating positive operating cash flow and free cash flow from its operations. It maintains a high cash position and a low debt ratio. The company’s operating cash flow is $ 332.24 million, levered free cash flow is $ 379.25Mmillion, cash and short-term investments are $ $479.56M million, total debt was $79.92 million, and total debt to equity ratio was 6.86%. The strong liquidity solidified by a current ratio of 16.61 speaks volumes about the company’s short-term solvency, which is very reassuring. Further, with the low debt level, which is fully covered by both the current cash position and the cash flows, I believe the company has a very low debt risk.

Further, its low debt level translates to a very low leverage ratio, which is also very reassuring. In my view, these aspects grant the company a lot of financial flexibility, which is very important, especially at this time when the macroeconomic climate is harsh. In summary, I find MKTX in a very strong financial position, which is very reassuring in my view.

Technical Analysis

Technical analysis is a method of evaluating the performance of a stock based on its price movements and trading volume using various indicators. Below is my technical analysis of MKTX.

Support and resistance: The red lines show the resistance zones, while the green line shows the support zone.

Author Analysis On Trading View

MKT has been on a downward trajectory after bouncing off the middle resistance level; recently, the price appears to have retested the support zone. I think at its current price, the stock is offering a decent entry price around the support zone. I expect the bullish trend to be accelerated by the company’s recent launch of open trading for local currency.

Moving Average: The stock has also broken above the 50-day moving average, a positive momentum indicator. The 50-day moving average acts as a dynamic support and resistance level, and a break above it suggests that the uptrend is likely to resume. Considering it broke recently, I attribute this bull trend to the launch of the local currency bond, which I believe will sustain the bullish trend in the long run.

Author Analysis On Market Screener

RSI: The RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the speed and magnitude of price movements and ranges from 0 to 100. A value above 50 implies that the bullish momentum is stronger than the bearish. With an RSI of 52.7, MKTX appears to be on a solid bullish trend, which I expect to gain momentum as more investors will get more attracted to the recent launch of the open trading local currency bond.

Author Analysis On Market Screener

Based on these indicators, I believe MKTX is a good buy opportunity today, with a potential entry point of $225.61; as of today, my target price is $391.08, which is the middle resistance zone. The stock price is likely to appreciate in the long run, as it reflects its value creation and growth potential in the fixed-income trading space.

Risks

Like any other investment, MKTX has its share of risks. Here are some of the risks of investing here.

Regulatory change: MKTX faces the risk of facing regulatory changes or challenges in the markets where it operates, especially in the emerging markets where it has recently launched Open Trading for local currency bonds. These markets may have different or evolving rules and standards for electronic trading, data protection, taxation, and anti-money laundering.

Technological failure: The company will likely face technological failures or disruptions in its platform, which could affect its trading execution, performance, and reputation. It relies on third-party suppliers and service providers for some of its key products and services, such as data centers, cloud computing, and network connectivity.

My Investment Take

Based on my analysis, MKTX is a good investment opportunity given its decent business model, firm financial footing, and the launch of trading for local currency bonds. Further, based on technical analysis, the stock has assumed a bullish trajectory, which I believe is hitting momentum based on the solid growth levers discussed in this analysis. Given this background, I rate the company a buy.