Coca-Cola Stock: There Is Madness And Then There Is This (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 06, 2023 10:05 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)1 Comment
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.18K Followers

Summary

  • The Coca-Cola Company stock has underperformed the market and reached 52-week lows, making it cheaper and more attractive for investors.
  • The stock is yielding above 3.50%, a rarity that hasn't happened since the height of the COVID panic.
  • Coca-Cola's stock has rarely had two consecutive down years, and historically has had positive returns following a down year.

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales

Justin Sullivan

It is fair to say 2023 was already a little rough for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stock, as it had underperformed the general market by a wide margin (-12% vs 11%) going into trading October 5th, 2023. Things then turned from bad to

Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Comments (1)

cssys profile picture
cssys
Today, 10:18 AM
Investing Group
Comments (9.57K)
ko will go up from todays price. as long as brk never sells any shares I will stay on board..
