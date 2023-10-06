Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is Hard-Landing Risk Rising (Again) For The U.S. Economy?

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.13K Followers

Summary

  • Just when you thought it was safe to assume that the soft-landing fix was in, the bond market has thrown a wrench into the machine.
  • Reading the latest headlines suggests that a recession in the near term is once again a high, or at least higher, risk compared with recent history.
  • The latest estimate of US payrolls from ADP for September paints a darker profile too, raising concerns that tomorrow’s payrolls report from the Labor Dept.

Government Debt Ceiling and Federal Government Shutdown

Douglas Rissing

Just when you thought it was safe to assume that the soft-landing fix was in, the bond market has thrown a wrench into the machine. So it goes with the constantly shape-shifting risk profile for the US business cycle. Most

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.13K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Orion1963 profile picture
Orion1963
Today, 10:11 AM
Premium
Comments (1.36K)
At 122% of debt-to-GDP, the future is inflation and likely Japanese type yield curve control may well be in our future.

I'm placing my money in oil equities to leverage inflation.

I'm not saying I'm right, and I remain open to other investing ideas.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.