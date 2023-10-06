Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Time To Buckle Up, Campers

Oct. 06, 2023 10:37 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXWSM, XHB, XRT, SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, COMP.IND, INDU7 Comments
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • 10-Year treasury yields just hit their highest levels since late 2007, just before the Great Financial Crisis.
  • The rise in rates is negatively impacting the housing market, consumers, banks as well as being able to service the gigantic and growing national debt.
  • Unfortunately, the Federal Reserve is likely to continue to keep interest rates 'higher for longer' until inflation is finally squelched.
  • This is likely to trigger a recession, which the current market is not correctly priced for.
  • Why it is time for investors to buckle up and hunker down is discussed in the paragraphs below.
2022 National Debt Clock - U.S. Economy - Fiscal Challenges

Jemal Countess

The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money."― Margaret Thatcher.

Noted economist Mohamed A. El-Erian noted in an article that was published earlier this week that:

An intense period of rising interest

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
47.36K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY, WSM, XHB, XRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

p
pjo33us
Today, 11:22 AM
Investing Group
Comments (151)
What would make you wrong? Have you considered that we are in early innings of the greatest transfer of wealth in history?
Herbert +H-Dog+ Kornfeld profile picture
Herbert +H-Dog+ Kornfeld
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (2.27K)
@pjo33us One scenario is (1) economy tanks, so (2) monthly job creation turns negative, so (3) Fed cuts short-term rates and all other rates follow suit.

In the last 25 years, the Fed shifted to rate cuts on each of the 4 occasions monthly job creation turned negative.

In 2007 and 2020, the rate cuts began in the very same month in which jobs turned negative. In 2000 and 2019, the Fed had been hiking and immediately stopped when jobs turned negative, with rate cuts starting six months later.
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 11:14 AM
Comments (1.33K)
Markets won't be dropping any time soon with unemployment so low and labor markets on steroids. Biden economy way too strong. Bears about to learn the hard way.
Matt GV profile picture
Matt GV
Today, 11:12 AM
Premium
Comments (371)
Bottom is in
Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 11:10 AM
Investing Group
Comments (17.45K)
Housing: Many home owners who considered selling have instead decided to move up by remodeling their current home for the long term with a much smaller cost.
The remodeling trend will reduce the for sale housing supply.
vc7416 profile picture
vc7416
Today, 10:59 AM
Premium
Comments (158)
Why is it that you are the only one that sees the future. Doom and gloom are just around the corner and everyone else is saying everything is ok and buy this and that.
The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
Today, 11:03 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (782)
@vc7416

Hardly the only one. Chief Market Strategist at JP Morgan came out this week with almost identical call.

www.cnbc.com/...

And adding $2T to the national debt in four months, doesn't seem sustainable................at least to me.
