Global Ship Lease: Buy The Dip On The Common, Sell The Preferred

Oct. 06, 2023 10:45 AM ETGlobal Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL), GSL.PR.B3 Comments
Summary

  • The shipping industry is volatile and unpredictable, but investing in companies with a forward backlog, such as GSL, improves stability and cash flow visibility.
  • The company's capital allocation policy is reliable, with a healthy balance between generous dividends, share repurchases, debt reduction, and fleet expansion.
  • Following GSL's recent dip, the stock offers a favorable range for accumulation, with high upside potential and a wide margin of safety.
  • Choosing to sell Series B Preferred stock in favor of acquiring more common stock could be a prudent move given the latter's more favorable risk/reward profile.

Aerial view of freight ship with cargo containers

narvikk

After closely monitoring the dynamic shipping markets for the past two years, I've gained valuable insights into what makes this industry both captivating and, simultaneously, potentially perilous for many investors. The confluence of volatility driven by diverse macroeconomic factors impacting each shipping asset

Nikolaos Sismanis holds a BSc in Banking and Finance and has over five years of experience as an equities analyst. He covers a variety of growth stocks and income stocks, including identifying those with the highest expected return potential, and a solid margin of safety.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Wheel of Fortune where they share actionable trading ideas across all asset-classes, sectors and industries. The goal of the service is to provide a one-stop-shop for investment and portfolio ideas, while educating the vibrant community of subscribers. Features of the service include: the Funds Macro Portfolio (only ETFs and CEFs) for less active investors, the Single Macro Portfolio (single equity focused) for more active investors, educational content, and a live chat room to openly discuss ideas with like-minded investors and The Fortune Teller. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GSL, SFL, DAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

T
TBG_MK
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (591)
Well, I hold both, but the thesis makes sense.
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Today, 11:08 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (20.37K)
@Nikolaos Sismanis Where is the insider buying? Ironically I find it a red flag that the stock is so cheap, but insiders aren't buying hand over fist.
Joeri van der Sman profile picture
Joeri van der Sman
Today, 10:53 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.37K)
I think GSL is very attractive and cheap.

"The company's capital allocation policy is reliable, with a healthy balance between generous dividends, share repurchases, debt reduction, and fleet expansion."

Yes, this.

I get the critisism of DAC management, but management did spend $25.1M to buybacks last quarter, which is sizable versus their float. During Q3, DAC shareprice have been remarkably stable versus peers, so I think they continued with buybacks. As much hate DAC got for their bulk investments, BDI almost touched 2000 today, so time will tell, but there is a decent chance that DAC timed the DAC entry very well...

Long both GSL and DAC (and CMRE). With GSL's underperformance versus DAC lately, I increased GSL to the largest of these actually.
