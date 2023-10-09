Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Once-In-A-Decade REIT Buying Opportunities

Oct. 09, 2023
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs are offering a once-in-a-decade chance to win big.
  • Valuations are the lowest since 2008-2009.
  • We highlight three "Top Picks" with 50%+ upside potential.
Opportunity Ahead Road Sign Post Over Blue Sky

ryasick

Today, real estate investment trusts, or REITs (VNQ), are priced at their lowest valuations since the great financial crisis. Their share prices have dropped by nearly 40% since the beginning of 2022 even as their cash flows have risen

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
61.12K Followers

Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.

He is the leader of the investing group High Yield Landlord, where he shares his real-money REIT portfolio and transactions in real-time. Features of the group include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), buy/sell alerts, and a chat room with direct access to Jussi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCI; O; WPC; CPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

m
mt57
Today, 9:10 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (674)
WPC — Got out months ago, thank heavens — I’ll wait until the spin is completed and see how the new entities look.
CPT — if you’re a RE investor like Starwood, it may be a top idea, but for me, as a sector-indifferent investor, it’s blah. Yield 100+ bps below 1-yr Ts, 200 below IG, 500 below HY, and 7-800 below floating rate bank loan funds and BDCs. While there’s some growth, there’s not a lot compared to growth stocks. The best case may be the discount to NAV, but that’s a function of rates, which I don’t see changing anytime soon.
CCI —decent argument and you get paid real $ while you wait.
M
MZ520334
Today, 8:50 AM
Comments (145)
CCI will lag from the T Mobile Sprint thing
WPC is destroying value by literally selling office at the bottom.
Only one I would touch is CPT which is pretty solid.
n
newburgh
Today, 8:46 AM
Investing Group
Comments (855)
@Jussi Askola If the spin off is worth $4, will WPC drop $4 on spin-off X date?
z
zeroflag
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (64)
WPC.. no thanks, I'll never trust their management again.
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 8:36 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (29.35K)
@zeroflag Why? They have a 20+ year track record of significant market outperformance and they are doing what's best for shareholders with the spin-off. People are overreacting in my opinion.
Dividend Duckman profile picture
Dividend Duckman
Today, 8:57 AM
Investing Group
Comments (56)
@zeroflag Agree zeroflag. A dividend cut and the failure to discuss the spin off with shareholders is a huge red flag. Sold all my WPC and I am not looking back. There are better stocks with trustworthy boards IMO.
