AGG: A Core Bond Fund Providing Safety In An Uncertain Rate Environment

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.96K Followers

Summary

  • The unpredictability of interest rates makes it risky to own fixed income investments that need falling rates to deliver a good total return.
  • AGG dividends correlate well with a trailing 24-month average of the 10-year Treasury yield.
  • Distributions are expected to increase as older low-coupon debt matures out of the portfolio.
  • The fund should deliver attractive total return in a flat or falling rate environment.
  • In the case of rising rates, faster growing payouts should almost offset the drop in share price, making AGG much safer than a leveraged or high-yield fund.

It's Hard To Make Predictions

"It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future" is a saying often attributed to Yankees great Yogi Berra, but variations have been said by many individuals in different fields throughout history. If there is any place

I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGG, NAD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

J
JTFLANAGA
Today, 11:33 AM
Comments (93)
So here's a fund whose claim to fame is only matching (not beating) Treasury yields, but still with principal risk in a rising interest rate environment.
So, what am ! missing if I choose to just buy individual Treasuries, hold to maturity, achieve the same yield as the fund, AND eliminate the principal risk?
