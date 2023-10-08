Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Important Warning About Artificial Intelligence Stocks

Oct. 08, 2023 9:00 AM ETADP, AI, ARKQ, BOTZ, DLR, EQIX, GIS, GOOG, GOOGL, IRBO, MDLZ, MDT, MSFT, NVDA, PEP, QQQ, VIRT3 Comments
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Artificial intelligence stocks are surging.
  • Some investors have made little fortunes already.
  • But we are staying away from them, and here is why.
Abstract 3d arrows with rocket

Vertigo3d

Co-produced by Austin Rogers.

The latest buzzword on Wall Street is artificial intelligence, or "AI."

More specifically, "generative AI." This type of AI refers to the ability of a software program like ChatGPT to generate a certain type of content

15.07K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value.

Comments (3)

BlueFIREWave profile picture
BlueFIREWave
Today, 9:56 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.33K)
The concept of the iPhone with QWERTY small keyboard was mocked. Ppl fear that which they don't understand or is foreign. It's OK to invest a small portion of one's portfolio directly into AI stocks. To each his own, I guess.
nm10066 profile picture
nm10066
Today, 9:24 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.1K)
@highyeild investor You have demonstrated some of the most “common sense” advise I have seen ever on this website when it comes to technology investing. Being a career Retail Investor, hearing the name Peter Lynch tells me you have not forgotten the masters when it comes to investing. Excellent spread.
H
Happy Jack
Today, 9:15 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (712)
Just a question for you ....... at the end of the day, who actually made fortunes in the Gold Rush era? The pick and shovel companies plus Levi Strauss is who. The "enablers" are the only way to go in AI. Anything else is simply pie-in-the-sky investing.
