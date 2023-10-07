Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Devon Energy: You Might Think

Oct. 07, 2023 8:00 AM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)1 Comment
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Devon Energy Corporation has been heavily impacted by the financial markets, down 30% YoY and 40% from its peak in late 2022.
  • Despite the market's negative sentiment, Devon is producing great wells and increasing production across its shale portfolio.
  • While revenues and margins have dropped, Devon still generated significant EBITDA, OCF, and free cash flow in Q2 2023. ROCE also outperforms some competitors.
  • Devon Energy Corporation stock is in a buy zone at current prices.

33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

There is no justice in the oil patch these days. Good companies, supplying badly needed products to a "thirsty" market are getting pounded out by the financial markets. There really has been no safe haven for holders of shale related

The Daily Drilling Report

This article was written by

Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
9.77K Followers

Fluidsdoc is an international oil industry veteran with 40 years of experience having worked on six continents and in over twenty countries around the world. He is an expert in the upstream oilpatch and an energy sector specialist.

He is the leader of the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am required to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Saries profile picture
Saries
Today, 8:53 AM
Premium
Comments (3.44K)
Fluidsdoc,
Another great article and Devon is also one of my largest holding in this sector, so I feel the pain. Agree that a lot of this is caused by the variable dividend disappointment. Could it possibly be that a lot of these investors decided to exit because they can secure their returns now through other areas of the market. Never understood how some investors are really only concerned about the dividends, without realizing that the valuations go hand in hand.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.