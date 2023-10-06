Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Will Exxon Mobil Make A Big Play By Buying Pioneer?

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation may be interested in acquiring Pioneer Natural Resources Company.
  • Acquiring Pioneer would be accretive for Exxon Mobil due to the valuation difference and potential synergies.
  • The acquisition would strengthen Exxon Mobil's position in the Permian Basin and provide a use for its cash hoard.
Article Thesis

Rumors have surfaced that Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) could be interested in buying Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). We will look at why this could make sense and how Exxon Mobil would

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
49.31K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

astute pathways profile picture
astute pathways
Today, 11:31 AM
Comments (2.16K)
XOM will regret it later as EV are catching up to gas cars...California has banned gas powered sales in a few years...other states are considering it
E
Energy Alpha
Today, 11:42 AM
Premium
Comments (1.1K)
@astute pathways as long as global demand for oil continues to rise your comment is just noise. California does not represent the rest of the world.
m
magenta17
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (5.05K)
Other bidders can come in to buy Pioneer, like Chevron! It's never over 'til it's over! Longz PXD XOM CVX! :-)
josephaoppenheim profile picture
josephaoppenheim
Today, 11:23 AM
Comments (5.67K)
High oil prices hurt XOM downstream operations, like chemicals.

I’m OK with the deal as long as XOM doesn’t use much debt. Heck, PXD should love XOM stock since it’s a Dividend Aristocrat with a nice yield.

However, XOM is due to raise its dividend soon and the deal might keep the raise small.
PT Larry profile picture
PT Larry
Today, 11:19 AM
Investing Group
Comments (14.54K)
Thanks for the article.

The deal will definitely go through. It will be the end of the variable dividend for PXD shareholders, as XOM will resume its dividend policy.
Orion1963 profile picture
Orion1963
Today, 11:14 AM
Premium
Comments (1.36K)
XOM was sitting on 30 Billion in cash, Q2.

PXD is about the future. PXD has the best rock in the best frack basin i.e. the Permian.

PXD has 15K Tier One wells & the best flow rates in the tight rock space. Thus, multiple decades of highly profitable oil on American soil. Risk premium reduction.

The U.S. has a debt-to-GDP of >122%. Thus the future is inflation and there is no better inflation hedge than oil equities.

Further, PXD has a lot more runway in the natural gas arena. And the Permian has wonderful takeaway capacity. Look at the price action natural gas.

Like building out Guyana's oil infrustructure when oil prices were depressed, this PXD accusation is about the future.

Darren Woods is the best CEO in the super-major arena, trust the plan and 'invest' that 30 Billion in the future.
PT Larry profile picture
PT Larry
Today, 11:18 AM
Investing Group
Comments (14.54K)
@Orion1963 Pioneer has about $20-30 billion in cash, too. I think.
E
Energy Alpha
Today, 11:09 AM
Premium
Comments (1.1K)
Thanks for an informative article on why the acquisition makes sense for XOM. Other development and operational synergies are 1) being able to drill longer lateral wells where the companies have adjoining leasehold, 2) sharing surface infrastructure. Much of the Permian leasehold is non-adjacent and checkerboarded with lots of operators in the same area so anytime a company can acquire adjoining acreage at a reasonable price it improves capital and operational efficiencies.
