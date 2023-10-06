Roland Magnusson

Investment Overview

Within the global pharmaceutical industry, if you could go back in time five years and select two "big pharma" concerns to buy and hold until today, your choice - presuming your goal is to realize the strongest upside - would be simple - Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO).

These two companies' stock prices have run wild thanks to their development of the twin GLP-1 agonist, incretin mimetic, weight loss and diabetes drugs semaglutide (Novo) and tirzepatide (Lilly). These drugs are expected to create a >$100bn global weight loss market by the end of the decade, and the market clearly agrees, as Lilly and Novo's share prices are up by >500%, and >230% across the past five years.

With Lilly and Novo's valuations now almost impossibly high, however - discounted cash flow analysis suggests that to support current valuations, tirzepatide and semaglutide will need to deliver that >$100bn in revenue if they are to stay buoyant - if you're looking for a solid pharma investment opportunity that analysis suggests remains undervalued, the Anglo / Swedish company AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) ought to be near the top your current watch list.

AstraZeneca - Best Performing Pharma Over Five Years After Lilly, Novo

Although Lilly's and Novo's share prices may not have peaked yet, my research indicates that - despite AstraZeneca being the third best-performing pharma for share price gains across the past five years - up 99% - the company still trades at a discount to its "fair value" present day share price, based on an objective analysis of the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

AstraZeneca by the numbers - versus "Big 8" US Pharmas (data collated from TradingView, Google Finance)

In the table above I have compared AstraZeneca "by the numbers" against the "big 8" US pharma concerns - by order of market cap valuation, Eli Lilly (LLY), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AbbVie (ABBV), Merck & Co. (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), Amgen (AMGN), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Gilead Sciences (GILD), and Danish Pharma Novo Nordisk.

We can see that AstraZeneca's 20% gain across the past 12 months is the third best in the sector, behind only Lilly and Novo. Its comparatively low 2% gain across the past three months suggests that momentum has slowed, and although there are some reasons for this I will discuss later in this post, the fact that AstraZeneca stock trades at a discount of >10% to its mid-June high of $75 can be interpreted as a soft Buy signal, in my view.

This is reinforced by other numbers, such as AstraZeneca's price to sales ratio of ~5x, compared to e.g. Lilly and Novo's ratio of 17x, implying they're trading at a substantial premium to current performance. The same could be said of the historical price to earnings ratios - AstraZeneca's is high, at 34x, but Lilly and Novo's are respectively 76x, and 44x, again implying the market is expecting substantial bottom and top line revenue growth going forward.

Like Pfizer, AstraZeneca has a massive share count of >3bn, meaning EPS and the share price stay low, and AstraZeneca's dividend payout ratio is amongst the lowest in the sector, albeit still a useful hedge against any future share price dips.

AstraZeneca By The Divisions - An Oncology Powerhouse

Where pharmas are concerned, the market tends to be more interested in what performance will look like tomorrow, rather than today. This helps to explain why Pfizer stock, for example, declined in value even as the company posted revenues of >$100m in 2022 - nearly 4x more than Lilly. The market's awareness that sales of COVID-related medicines would decline significantly in subsequent years caused it to dump Pfizer stock.

AstraZeneca's oncology division is its most important, and the good news for investors is that there's plenty of room for further growth. In 2022, the oncology division generated $14.63bn of revenues, which represents ~34% of the pharma's total sales. In the first half of 2023, the division has generated $8.3bn of revenues - up 12% year-on-year - and given the pharma tends to drive higher revenues in the second half of the year, $17bn of total revenues in 2023 seems a reasonable forecast.

Within the division there are 11 drugs, but the biggest revenue drivers are lung cancer therapy Tagrisso, non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC"), bladder and liver cancer therapy Imfinzi, ovarian, breast, pancreatic and prostate cancer therapy Lynparza, and Calquence, directed against blood cancers.

The great thing about these four drugs is that none of them face looming patent expiry issues - according to AstraZeneca, calquence patents could last until 2032 in the US and Europe, imfinzi until 2031, Tagrisso until 2032, and Lynparza until 2028. Last year revenues generated by Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza and Calquence came in at $5.4bn, $2.8bn, $2.6bn and $2.1bn, and in 1H23, their respective year-on-year revenue growth percentages were 8%, 53%, 6%, and 5%.

Some of the pharma's older cancer drugs - Faslodex, Iressa, and Casodex, for example, are seeing revenues fall substantially year-on-year, but with its for powerhouse drugs - all of which use a different mechanism of action - growing so rapidly, these losses are more than offset.

Another oncology asset worth noting is Enhertu, a breakthrough breast cancer therapy forecast to achieve $6.8bn of revenues by 2028. Some of that sum will go to AstraZeneca's partner Daiichi Sankyo in royalties, but even so, it's hard to view the pharma's oncology portfolio as anything other than a strong positive, with major growth potential.

In its Q2 2023 earnings presentation, AstraZeneca states its twin ambitions in oncology are to ensure that >50% of lung cancer patients are eligible for an AZN medicine by 2030, and to eliminate breast cancer as a cause of death. It's hard not to root for the company succeeding in both ambitions, and with these being the two largest oncology markets, AstraZeneca's future earnings potential is arguably in the same ballpark as Lilly and Novo, yet the pharma's market cap is just $207bn (at the time of writing), vs. Novo's ~$315bn, and Lilly's $510bn.

AstraZeneca - Star Assets In Biopharmaceuticals, Vaccine and Rare Diseases

Although AstraZeneca's oncology division is a mighty asset, the fact it represents only ~35% of the company's total revenues hints at the presence of several other powerhouse divisions.

The next largest division is Biopharmaceuticals - Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) which accounted for $9.2bn of revenues in 2022, accounting for ~21% of total revenues. In 1H23, the division generated $5.2bn of revenues - up 14% year-on-year - momentum nearly as strong as in the oncology division.

The star asset in CVRM is Farxiga, an SGLT2-inhibitor used to treat type 2 diabetes and heart failure. The drug secured a new approval to cut the risk of cardiovascular ("CV") death or heart failure hospitalization this year, expanding its addressable market and persuading analysts to set a peak sales target of ~$9bn. Farxiga generated $4.3bn of revenues in 2022, therefore its projected growth can underpin the entire division growth, ably supported by other fast growing assets such as Lokelma and Roxadustat, whose sales of $198m an $134m in 1H23 were up respectively 53%, and 48%.

The Respiratory and Oncology division generated $5.8bn revenues in 2022, and >$3bn in 1H23. Division revenues increased by 6% year-on-year in 1H23, thanks to >$2bn of revenues from asthma therapies Symbicort and Fasenra. Meanwhile, recently-launched lupus therapy Saphnelo and asthma therapy Tezspire could add $2-$3bn in peak annual sales by the end of the decade.

Within the vaccine division, sales of COVID vaccine Vaxzevria - the first vaccine approved to treat COVID, it should not be forgotten - have inevitably declined - from $1.8bn in 2022, to just $28m in 1H23, as have sales of anti-COVID therapy Evusheld, from $2.1bn in 2022, to $126m in 1H23. These declines are nearly the only disappointments across AstraZeneca's generally thriving divisions, and given growth in other areas, the pharma ought to be able to stomach these losses whilst continuing to post strong overall top and bottom line growth.

Finally, having paid ~$39bn in cash and shares to acquire the rare disease specialist Pharma Alexion in 2021, the pressure is on to ensure this new division is successful. The early signs are good, with the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria ("PNH") drug driving $3.8bn of revenues in 2022, and its long-term replacement, Ultomiris, driving $2bn of revenues. In 1H23, the two assets recorded revenues of $1.65bn - down 18% year-on-year, and $1.37bn - up 60% year-on-year.

This appears to be yet another encouraging example of AstraZeneca taking one step back, only to take two steps forward. Ultomiris replaces Soliris, and supported by e.g. hypophosphatasia drug Strensiq - revenues of $562m in 1H23, up 25% year-on-year, the rare disease division growth prospects look strong.

Management's Bullish Growth Forecasts - Establishing A Target Share Price

At the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in January this year AstraZeneca management shared some bullish forward growth forecasts, as shown below.

AZN growth forecasts (AZN mgmt.)

The company predicts "low double-digit" CAGR between 2021 and 2025, followed by "industry leading growth" post 2025. When we consider the kind of revenues growth expected of rival pharmas Lilly and Novo Nordisk by the market, if AstraZeneca were to beat that, it would truly be a stock worth buying today.

For my discounted cash flow analysis I have assumed an overall CAGR of 9% between 2023 - guidance is for ex-COVID revenues to grow in the mid-single digits - to 2030, which sees AstraZeneca posting revenues of nearly $80bn by the end of the decade.

That is a highly ambitious figure, representing an additional $35bn of revenues, but the guidance comes directly from management, and across oncology, CVRM, respiratory and immunology, vaccines and rare disease, 40 existing products, the majority of which are growing revenues, and with >120 late stage clinical studies ongoing, according to management, it is arguably achievable.

AZN forward income statement (my table and assumptions)

I have plugged my revenue forecasts into a forward income statement for the company, as shown above, and assuming that several figures e.g. cost of sales as a percentage of revenues, OPEX as a percentage of revenues, interest income, tax rates etc. remain broadly the same - perhaps shrinking slightly - and there are fewer unusual items and write-downs (which have reduced net income in the past) I forecast for net income of >$16bn in 2030, and a net profit margin of >20% - consistent with that currently being generated by most pharmas.

WACC calculation (my tables and assumptions)

As above, I add back tax and depreciation, account for capital expenditures, and calculate a weighted average cost of capital of just over 10%.

AZN share price target using DCF (my table and assumptions)

Finally, I present my share price targets - $71 based on perpetuity growth rate method, and $78 using the Ebitda multiple method. My averaged target is therefore ~$75, or a 12% premium to AstraZeneca's current traded price.

Concluding Thoughts - An Outperforming, Under The Radar Pharma - Despite Some Risks Worth Noting, The Outlook Is Bullish

I will first qualify my revenue forecasts and DCF analysis as somewhat subjective, with multiple assumptions made that some readers may disagree with. But I hope over the course of this post I have been able to highlight several fields of medicine in which AstraZeneca can excel between today and 2030, and beyond, and several drugs with great potential.

The most notable division is oncology, where AstraZeneca is arguably the single most prominent pharma globally, but CVRM, respiratory, and rare disease especially are areas with high growth potential, while in the meantime AstraZeneca is delivering concrete evidence of strong growth today across every division ex-COVID, and not many pharma's can match that "all-court" performance.

There are some risks to consider. Despite its $9bn peak sales forecast, Farxiga is in some danger of losing its patent protections within the next couple of years, and by the beginning of next decade, AstraZeneca will face multiple expiries which will require careful management and plenty of successful new drug development.

The company carries ~$25bn of long-term debt, and if that debt were to be downgraded below investment grade at any point in the next five years the stock price would suffer a serious downward correction. The danger of that happening is low, but it's important for investors to be aware of the implications of ratings downgrades.

The US government's targeting of drug pricing, and the introduction of the inflation reduction act ("IRA") has seen Farxiga feature in the CMS' list of 10 drugs it will begin renegotiating prices for near term. It's unclear how far the powers of IRA will reach into drug price negotiations at this time, but AstraZeneca has opted to comply with the negotiations for the time being. As a European pharma, however, AstraZeneca's losses at the hands of IRA may be less than its US counterparts.

However, by almost any measure, AstraZeneca is performing strongly, and now that the share price has dipped slightly - primarily, I would say, on the IRA / Farxiga pricing negotiations, there is an opportunity to buy shares at a double-digit discount to my calculated "fair value" share price target.

When completing similar analysis for e.g. Eli Lilly, I have had to be far more generous with peak sales estimates, and growing margins, to get close to the current traded price with my "fair value" price. With other pharmas, the growth story is less compelling, even if the valuation matches the traded price more closely.

In summary, I believe AstraZeneca management are right to point to industry leading growth after 2025, and I do not yet feel that the market has picked up how strong the pharma's growth could be, therefore I believe there is a buying opportunity in play.

In fact, if AstraZeneca realizes all of the potential of its current product portfolio, I believe it could be the pharma with a valuation that keeps climbing higher and higher, while the weight loss / diabetes franchises of Lilly and Novo struggle to live up to the hype.