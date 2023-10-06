Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AstraZeneca: Hidden Gem Of The Pharma Sector Is A Great Buy Opportunity

Oct. 06, 2023 11:50 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)3 Comments
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AstraZeneca is the best performing pharma in terms of five-year share price growth after Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.
  • The latter two companies' valuation growth has been underpinned by a single weight loss / diabetes drug class. AZN is more diversified with a powerhouse oncology division.
  • The oncology division revenues were 17% higher year-on-year in 1H23, while the CVRM division was 14% and rare disease 9%.
  • AZN management is forecasting for double-digit revenue CAGR between 2021 - 2025, followed by "industry-leading" growth.
  • Studying the company's product portfolio, it's hard to disagree. My discounted cash flow analysis presented in this post implies shares are trading at least 10% below their actual value - with great potential for more growth.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Haggerston BioHealth get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

AstraZeneca production plant

Roland Magnusson

Investment Overview

Within the global pharmaceutical industry, if you could go back in time five years and select two "big pharma" concerns to buy and hold until today, your choice - presuming your goal is to realize the strongest upside - would be simple - Eli Lilly (

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.99K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AZN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

J
JetsFan60
Today, 1:12 PM
Investing Group
Comments (256)
I just want AZ to consider some of my holdings for acquisition, start with MREO (Mereo) and consider Ardelyx and Iovance (ARDX and IOVA) for purchase.
captaindividend profile picture
captaindividend
Today, 12:27 PM
Comments (662)
Not sure how hidden this is - held since 2015 when there was negative sentiment - stock has performed great under its excellent CEO
t
tiffiny vanvorken
Today, 12:18 PM
Premium
Comments (454)
good report, thanks.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.