Essential Utilities: Buy This Cheap, Ultra SWAN Dividend Stock

Oct. 06, 2023 11:53 AM ETEssential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)1 Comment
Summary

  • When properly weighted, water and gas utilities like Essential Utilities can fit perfectly into a dividend growth stock portfolio.
  • Thanks to its low payout ratio, Essential Utilities’ status as a Dividend Aristocrat is at minimal risk of ending anytime soon.
  • Essential Utilities boasts an excellent balance sheet, which is why it enjoys an A credit rating from S&P.
  • The water and gas utility appears to be deeply discounted, which makes now a good time to buy with expectations of possibly more downside if interest rates are hiked further.
  • Essential Utilities' 3.7% dividend yield, 6% to 8% annual earnings growth consensus, and potential for 4.9% annual valuation multiple expansion make the stock an interesting pick for dividend growth investors.

Short of CDs, the current market environment has left investors with no safe havens to at least somewhat preserve capital. Even arguably the safest stock market sector, utilities, has performed poorly so far in

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WTRG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Today, 12:28 PM
I think in this rate environment this stock has more downside. I will hold off for now. I expect it to get below $30/share. Watching it. Not buying here.
