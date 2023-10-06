Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and other Chinese stocks have had a terrible year, with shares down more than 50% from all-time highs. JD.com is no exception and has experienced its biggest drawdown ever, currently down -73.35%, as more problems emerge in the Chinese economy.

We believe that these macroeconomic problems, especially in the real estate sector, will drag on for some time and will be a long-term headwind for retailers like JD.com, which are very sensitive to macroeconomic shocks. Still, we will explain why we believe the current extreme fundamentals and moat surrounding Jd.com outweigh the long-term drag that the real estate market poses.

Fundamentals Outweigh Risks

We believe that JD.com is currently too cheap to ignore on a fundamental basis, despite the huge risks involved. Overall, it is a fantastic company and has tremendous dominance as a direct sales model (1P), while it has also recently moved to a more marketplace-oriented model (3P) like Alibaba (BABA) and Amazon (AMZN).

This 1P sales model, where the company has built an extraordinary automated supply chain with more than 1,600 warehouses covering more than 32 million square feet, is now becoming a huge asset as the company begins to gain more dominance in the 3P sales space. While top-line revenues across all sections are starting to slow, up 8% year-over-year compared to the 24% CAGR baseline, with JD Retail accounting for only 5% growth, the logistics side of the business is still providing a staggering 31% year-over-year growth with operating margins increasing from nearly 0% to an impressive 6.26%.

And while many focus on revenue, which is a strong headwind, we believe investors are overlooking JD's margin profile and the incremental improvements seen recently, especially compared to industry peers. Both JD Logistics, Dada and the "New Businesses" segment are pretty much operationally breaking even or showing a decent margin profile, call it "cutting the excess fat" if you will.

So we looked at operating margins over the last few years on a trailing twelve-month basis to smooth out the data. As you can see, JD.com's operating margins are headed for new record highs and are even approaching the margins of their very similar U.S. counterpart Amazon. All the while, Alibaba's margins seem to be struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels.

In this case, operating margins also strike us as great to use as a metric of efficiency because they exclude factors such as one-time gains/expenses, gains or losses on property sales, interest expenses and other factors that can distort the picture when measuring core profitability. In general, from a pure business perspective, we also prefer JD's model over Alibaba's, because competition for Alibaba seems to be increasing from players like Pinduoduo (PDD), and JD.com's model is built on thriving in a high-volume, low-margin environment like Amazon and Walmart (WMT), with streamlined efficiencies and scale to win on costs.

From a relative valuation perspective, we don't usually like to use P/E ratios, but in this case, JD.com's extremely low valuation is undeniable. The company is currently trading just under 0.3x sales, which is even lower than the lows of U.S. discounters over the past 10 years, with those companies bottoming out at 0.4x sales. JD.com is usually labeled the "Amazon of China," even though Amazon trades nearly 10x higher on a P/S multiple. Chinese stocks have historically been discounted relative to U.S. stocks, but this kind of divergence is cynical, in our opinion.

On the other hand, if we consider both the balance sheet with enterprise value and raw profitability with EBIT, we get a good idea of how cheap the company still is on a relative basis compared to both U.S., Chinese and South Korean competitors. Currently, JD.com is trading at only 6.18x on an EV/EBIT basis. This is mainly also due to the fact that the company has a strengthened balance sheet with $32.40BN in cash and short-term equivalents and only about $10.05BN in total debt, making net debt total negative $22.35BN.

In other words, the market cap of $44.66BN shrinks to only $31.33BN of enterprise value after taking into account net debt of -$22.35BN and minority interests of $9.03BN. For example, if we translate Tangible Book Value on a per-share basis, each share of JD.com is backed by $13.36 of liquidation value, making it a classic Benjamin Graham investment that provides a margin of safety. To go even further, if we look at the forward EV/EBITDA basis, it is trading at a multiple of 4.89x, which is one of the lowest we have ever seen for a healthy and robust company.

The Real Issue

China is clearly facing serious problems in its real estate market, which we believe has been fueled by a debt frenzy, with real estate contributing as much as 30% to China's GDP. The problem is that we believe this housing crisis is a long-term drag and not a short-term solution.

Looking at previous policy responses in 2020 and right now with recent deflation among other faltering economic indicators, we believe the Chinese Communist Party has been very slow and modest, looking at the lack of monetary stimulus and fiscal impulse. Taking a closer look at the problem, we don't think many market participants have even looked at overall housing affordability in China, expressed as the ratio of median house price to income. In the United States, this ratio was only 7-8 during the financial crisis. Cities like Beijing have recently seen ratios closer to 30 times income. To put this into perspective, prices in New York City, already considered highly inflated by many in the U.S., are only at 10x median income.

Nordea

Moreover, an estimated 60-70% of household wealth in China is linked to real estate. In contrast, only 3% of China's population is thought to own stocks, compared to 55% of people in the United States. This makes the impact on the economy in the event of a housing crash quite brutal, which is why we pay so much attention to the real estate market. Evergrande is also still restructuring, with this plan also in trouble recently. On the other hand, if we look at China's valuation at the index level, it is trading at the lower end of the range, currently at a 9.6x forward P/E, limiting the current downtrend if we look at the previous historical trading range. JD.com has also recently returned capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks, recently extending this plan to March 2024 and increasing the authorized buyback from $2BN to $3BN, which may serve as additional protection against the downtrend.

On A Technical Level

The recent weakness is evident at the technical level, now that the key support at $33 has been broken, and the stock is currently trading back in the lower range of our Fibonacci retracement. Looking purely from a technical perspective, we think the stock could well go back to the previous support line that has held it at $20 since 2015. Taking into account the fundamentals, we think it is worth getting into the stock at current levels.

The Bottom Line

We think the discount that investors are currently applying to JD.com is justified to some extent, taking into account the dire macroeconomic factors, especially the real estate market. We think this overhang will persist for some time and that JD.com is likely to suffer from it for some time, being an e-commerce giant that is very sensitive to macroeconomic shocks.

Despite this overhang, we believe that current valuations are still decidedly bearish, taking into account JD.com's previously reviewed excellent balance sheet that should serve as a margin of safety and an extremely low EV/EBIT ratio, which in our view makes it great to start a position at current levels. Should the stock ever return to the previous technical support of $20, we believe it is a "Strong Buy." We believe additional government actions can be taken to increase investor confidence and limit further downward moves if the indices continue to falter.