Tesla Needs To Do More Than Just Be The Best To Justify Current Valuation

Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
831 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s current share price not only implies that it is not on track to become the largest manufacturer, but become around twice as large and thrice as profitable as Toyota.
  • Even in an unrealistically bullish scenario, the company would not be cheap today based on 2030 earnings.
  • Growing competition, potential political headwinds, and Tesla's history of overpromising are factors that cause me to doubt that it will be able to meet the aspirational targets.

Tesla Will Open Up Its Chargers To Other Brands, In Order To Receive Federal Subsidies

Various Tesla Models Charging At The Company's Super-Chargers

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) may no longer be valued at a trillion dollars, but its share price still implies that it is worth close to the entire rest

I am and have been for some time interested in various investment-related topics. Therefore I started investing a few years ago. At this moment I do exclusively invest using own money. My focus is primarily on stock market investments with a long term investing perspective. Particularly, I invest in companies with a strong and fortified market position and stable profits.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 12:37 PM
AnalystInvesting Group
Comments (16.83K)
"Tesla Needs To Do More..."

"The competition is coming"

"Lucid is the Tesla killer"

"Mach E is the Tesla killer"

"You have to justify the valuation"

"Tesla is making their cars less expensive"

"Cybertruck is vaporware"

"Tesla FSD ranked last by lots of experts"

"Tesla's are unsafe"

"Tesla's breakdown to much, unreliable"
marcelomnet profile picture
marcelomnet
Today, 1:07 PM
Premium
Comments (11)
@Actionable Conclusion Exactly! They never end. 😂
L
Laudgus
Today, 12:32 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
Do you like any of the other revenue streams Tesla has?
Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
Today, 1:11 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (240)
@Laudgus As I mentioned, the Tesla Energy segment looks promising on a standalone basis. I do not like the idea of a conglomerate, the business would probably create more value as a separate company to be sold or spun off to shareholders once it reaches critical mass (the solar roofs have some synergy, I suppose, if sold with a car, but in the case of a spin-off I would group them with Tesla Energy).
Apart from that there are no relevant non-car related revenue streams, that would be apparent from the companies reporting.
marcelomnet profile picture
marcelomnet
Today, 12:32 PM
Premium
Comments (11)
Overvalued? If you factor in growth TSLA is five times cheaper than most big techs. Let me remind that TSLA is not just a car company.

On the car side. Model 3 is the best selling car on 2023 regardless of type ICE, BEV…There is no competition for Tesla. Tesla can still cut prices because it lowers costs consistently. Demand is skyrocketing. Legacy car automakers are very likely to bankrupt. Wait for Q3 earnings! $$$
Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
Today, 1:04 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (240)
@marcelomnet technology companies are, in my opinion, not the most suitable comparison for Tesla. The case can be made that it is not "just a car company" but it is at the very least "overwhelmingly" a car company.
The other numerically relevant business that is not transportation related is not "big tech" but energy generation and storage. IN other words, closer to First Solar than Nvidia, Microsoft etc..
marcelomnet profile picture
marcelomnet
Today, 1:21 PM
Premium
Comments (11)
@Christoph Liu Tesla with AI in FSD is not Tech? It has the largest accumulated Data for AGI than any other tech company. FSD is all neural AI. No Lidar, no hard coding.
TrendFox profile picture
TrendFox
Today, 12:02 PM
Premium
Comments (1.85K)
Hm…seems the market sees something you’re missing - or are you in the camp saying that puts out the idea that the small retail investor is overinflating the price (by 55%).
