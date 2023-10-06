Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

New Gold: Production Came To The Rescue Against All Odds

Oct. 06, 2023 12:08 PM ETNew Gold Inc. (NGD), NGD:CA
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • New Gold Inc. released its third quarter 2023 operational results, showing a 22.2% increase in gold equivalent production compared to the previous year.
  • The company's stock performance improved after the release of strong production numbers, with potential for further appreciation if gold prices turn bullish.
  • I recommend buying New Gold Inc. between $0.91 and $0.89, with potential lower support at around $0.85.

Macro picture of a raw golden nugget found on a mine

plastic_buddha

Introduction

On October 5, 2023, Canada-based New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) released its third quarter 2023 operational results ending September 30, 2023.

Note: This article updates my article published on August 19, 2023. I have been following New Gold on Seeking

Unfortunately, my marketplace will close at the end of this month. 

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.51K Followers

Fun Trading is an independent investor and retired engineer. He manages his own portfolio and writes about investing in all facets of gold and oil & gas.

He runs the investing group The Gold And Oil Corner where he shares a stock tracker with over 50 companies covered, in-depth technical analysis for both short and long term holdings, and a live portfolio with a range of metrics. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NGD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I often trade NGD short-term and own a medium size long term.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.