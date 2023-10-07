Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Earnings Season Launches With PepsiCo, Delta And JPMorgan

Oct. 07, 2023 10:00 AM ETBirkenstock Holding Limited (BIRK), ARM, ADBE, RYAM, PL, PEP, DAL1 Comment
Investors will have plenty on their plate in the week ahead, as high interest rates and chaos in Congress continue to weigh on investor sentiment. The consumer price index report could be the key event next week, as it arrives on the heels of a hot U.S. jobs report. The Q3 earnings season will begin to ramp up, with PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), and JPMorgan (JPM) just a few of the big names set to report. Ahead of the earnings flood, analysts have pushed on revenue and EPS estimates higher on 10 of the 11 main groups in the S&P 500 Index to add just a little bit more drama to the mix. Jefferies calculated that Q3 estimates for S&P 500 companies have been boosted by 6.5% over the last few months, which is more than twice the historic average of 3.1% for the quarter. The firm warned the S&P 500 revisions may have set the bar too high. Amid growing jitters in the retail sector, Amazon (AMZN) will hold its two-day Prime Big Deal Days shopping event next week. Analysts expect Prime Big Deal Days and rival promotions from Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and Best Buy (BBY) will give a significant boost to overall e-commerce sales, with some estimates indicating a higher sales tally than

Comments (1)

