The Beginning Of The End Part III: Green Energy Realities

Summary

  • Economies and their growth are fundamentally reliant on energy. Without it, economic growth would simply not be possible.
  • Over time, technological advancements have empowered humanity to devise more efficient means of generating energy.
  • Energy transitions have emerged as pivotal historical moments, shaping our societies, economies, and environments.
  • As of September 2023, China is currently in the process of constructing 95 gigawatts of coal-fired power plants, a capacity six times greater than the rest of the world combined.

Professional worker installing solar panels on the roof of a house

By James J. Puplava

Economies and their growth are fundamentally reliant on energy. Without it, economic growth would simply not be possible. Energy serves as a pivotal input in the production of goods, the cultivation of food, the transportation of these goods, and nearly

Cited by Barron's as one of the top financial websites to visit on the weekend, Financial Sense (www.financialsense.com) provides educational resources to the broad public audience through a daily podcast, editorials, current news and resource links on salient financial market issues. Begun in 1985 as a local talk radio program, Financial Sense Newshour (www.financialsense.com/financial-sense-newshour) is a weekly webcast with host Jim Puplava and top financial thinkers. Writing staff of Financial Sense includes: Jim Puplava, Chris Puplava, Ryan Puplava, and Cris Sheridan.

C
Cryptoanalytic
Today, 1:07 PM
Excellent article, fact-based and opinion free. Solar and wind are thermodynamically incompetent. Doom away.
w
warwick.jones
Today, 12:54 PM
A very important consideration is what happens when the sun does not shine and the wind does not blow. It does not matter what the rated capacity of a solar panel farm or a wind turbine, their output is zero without sun or wind respectively . Reliable back up is needed for both energy generation forms. The amount of back up depends on location. But generally it is at least 50% of the rated wind or solar capacity, and the chosen back up is usually natural gas generation. We may be able to reduce our carbon footprint but not to zero. Nuclear power would help a transition. A total transition to zero would be devastating economically and socially for so many reasons. Hopefully the world and politicians will wake up to this fact.
