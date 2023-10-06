Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ripple: Sell The SEC Decision

Oct. 06, 2023 12:20 PM ETRipple USD (XRP-USD)3 Comments
Practical Crypto Capital
Summary

  • Ripple wins major victory in SEC v. Ripple Labs Inc. court case, with XRP being ruled not a security.
  • XRP price initially spiked but then declined, following a similar pattern as seen in previous price trends.
  • Long-term prospects for XRP remain uncertain, with limited evidence of significant institutional adoption and no major catalysts on the horizon.

Gold ripple stacked on a bright background of business graphics close-up. Ripple crypto-currency. Anonymous. Virtual currency

Larina Marina

In this update, we will examine the magnitude of the Ripple court case decision, review the subsequent price action of XRP, and again review the long term prospects for the token.

First, the Big News!

As every investor

Practical Crypto Capital
I have a 7 figure portfolio currently 100% in cryptocurrencies and/or related businesses. I'm researching and sharing the best strategies for long term growth and low risk cashflow in the burgeoning world of crypto and DeFi.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

t
tovopro
Today, 1:09 PM
If you day trade, follow that typical formula of “sell the news”. If you’re long term, just hodl. Doesn’t matter what you hodl (as everything is pegged to BTC price flow) just don’t fomo, whether it’s fomo’ing in or out.
G
Girthquake
Today, 12:25 PM
What's your stance on the potential 17 Trillion dollar inflow once the ETFs are finally approved? Do you not feel that some money from this will follow into an asset that is definitely not a security?
Practical Crypto Capital profile picture
Practical Crypto Capital
Today, 12:54 PM
@Girthquake Yes, I think the ETF approvals will be a massive event first for Bitcoin but also for ETH because it's headed down the right path. The SEC recently approved the listing of ETH Futures ETFs and Bitwise, VanEck and Proshares went live with ETFs on Monday. I don't think that would have happened if there was any doubt that ETH is also not a security.
I don't see any activity around an XRP ETF and little institutional buying. But if Blackrock starting talking about an XRP ETF, that would certainly change things.
