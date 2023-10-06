Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UPS: Moving To A Buy On This 4% Yield Stock As Fundamentals Bottom

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.65K Followers

Summary

  • UPS stock has corrected 15% since my previous article due to lower demand and Teamster contract headwinds, but volume declines should become less bad in the coming quarters.
  • Margins will remain under pressure in the next year due to high wages and benefits, but cost-cutting initiatives and volume recovery should help in the second half of 2024.
  • UPS is currently trading below historical averages, and the company's long-term growth prospects are favorable, making it a buy.

UPS Reports Quarterly Earning That Missed Investor Expectations

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

I have recommended following a wait-and-watch approach on United Parcel Service, Inc.'s (NYSE:UPS) stock and remaining on the sidelines in my last few articles as the company faced headwinds from lower demand and the

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.65K Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Saloni V.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

w
wernerhold
Today, 12:37 PM
Premium
Comments (39)
Next couple of earnings reports will be brutal. I'm hoping to buy a bit lower.
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
Today, 12:39 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (976)
@wernerhold I think sell side models are already conservative enough going into the earnings. See estimates here seekingalpha.com/...
For Q3 they are building in 10.5% y/y revenue decline almost inline with last quarter but things should sequentially improve as per my thesis. For eps they are down 45% y/y which is conservative and should mark a bottom in eps decline
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 12:29 PM
Premium
Comments (11.88K)
OTOH:

“UPS Cuts Forecast With Costs Set to Rise After Union Deal”
www.bloomberg.com/...
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
Today, 12:37 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (976)
Yes I was anticipating these forecast cut and that’s why I recommended being on the sidelines. Now that sell side estimates and buy side expectations have come down I believe it is a good time to buy the stock at attractive price. One can enjoy 4% yield as well as stock upside.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.