Microsoft - Upgrading To Buy: A.I. Monetization Is Here

Oct. 06, 2023 12:21 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG1 Comment
Summary

  • We’re upgrading Microsoft Corporation to a buy.
  • We think the tougher global IT spending environment weighing on Azure revenue growth has been factored into the stock and outlook for H1FY24.
  • We continue to expect A.I.-driven growth to be gradual but see positive signs of A.I. monetization.
  • Microsoft Office 365 Copilot is set to be priced at $30/month for enterprise customers starting in November.
  • We see a more favorable risk-reward profile for the stock towards H2FY24.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Tech Contrarians.

We're upgrading Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to a buy. We now see a more favorable risk-reward profile for the stock towards H2FY24. While we understand and previously shared investor concerns over slower cloud growth last quarter and the weaker global

Comments (1)

T
TomKahlschlag
Today, 12:39 PM
Premium
Comments (569)
In my opinion, AI wasn‘t priced in the Microsoft- stock the last 3 months. The Big Caps are the only companies which are able to provide AI with massive power.Furthermore their massive ecosystems only become stronger with AI. Microsoft may take a leading role.
