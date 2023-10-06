Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rivian Debt Deal Drop Unwarranted (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 06, 2023 12:33 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)TSLA7 Comments
Summary

  • Rivian's shares plunged over 22% after announcing a convertible bond offering, presenting a potential opportunity for long-term investors.
  • The company should raise more than $1 billion in net proceeds, and may do so without any net interest expense.
  • Rivian set new records for production and delivery in Q3, with unit sales exceeding 15,000 for the first time.

One of the biggest losers in the market on Thursday was Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN). The electric vehicle maker saw its shares plunge more than 22% after the company announced plans for a convertible bond offering. While the capital

I am a market enthusiast and part-time trader. I started writing for Seeking Alpha in 2011, and it has been a tremendous opportunity and learning experience. I have been interested in the markets since elementary school, and hope to pursue a career in the investment management industry. I have been active in the markets for several years, and am primarily focused on long/short equities. I hold a Bachelor of Science Degree from Lehigh University, where I double majored in Finance and Accounting, with a minor in History. My major track focused on Investments and Financial Analysis. While at Lehigh, I was the Head Portfolio Manager of the Investment Management Group, a student group that manages three portfolios, one long/short and two long only. I have had two internships, one a summer internship at a large bank, and another helping to manage the Lehigh University Endowment for nearly a year. Disclaimer: Bill reminds investors to always do their own due diligence on any investment, and to consult their own financial adviser or representative when necessary. Any material provided is intended as general information only, and should not be considered or relied upon as a formal investment recommendation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

T
TheeSoluution
Today, 12:52 PM
Premium
Comments (1.01K)
Loaded more this morning )
N
Natturner1966
Today, 12:47 PM
Premium
Comments (3.88K)
Please stop the panic selling losing your hard earned money.

If anyone knows the average conversion rate on these bonds please post. Much appreciated.
S
StockCommentator
Today, 12:42 PM
Premium
Comments (19)
Ev’s will struggle for the next couple years, TSLA is killing the market with all their price reductions! And a coming recession is not exactly going to encourage consumers to cough up an exorbitant amount of money for these expensive Rivian vehicles anyway. I’d encourage you to wait until the shares are in the single digits.
cfrd profile picture
cfrd
Today, 12:39 PM
Premium
Comments (733)
waiting for 15ish to buy. it loses $30,000 a car!
Xempler profile picture
Xempler
Today, 12:52 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.18K)
@cfrd source?
M
Mike9978
Today, 1:10 PM
Comments (233)
@Xempler WSJ article
BITPUSHER1010 profile picture
BITPUSHER1010
Today, 1:15 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (144)
@Mike9978 Don't just say "WSJ article", give a URL also to provide confidence in your post please. Thank you.
