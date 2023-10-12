Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
REITs Vs. 5%+ Yielding Money Markets

Oct. 12, 2023 8:05 AM ETARE, O, VNQ, WPC, VMFXX10 Comments
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs are priced at the lowest valuations in years, but investors aren't buying them.
  • Many are avoiding them simply because they believe that money market funds offer an attractive alternative.
  • We explain why this makes little sense.
Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

Co-produced by Austin Rogers.

Why would I buy a REIT when I could keep my money in a risk-free money market yielding over 5%?

We hear that question all the time, over and over again.

We don't blame

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
61.38K Followers

Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.

He is the leader of the investing group High Yield Landlord, where he shares his real-money REIT portfolio and transactions in real-time. Features of the group include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), buy/sell alerts, and a chat room with direct access to Jussi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC; O; ARE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

r
rip1955
Today, 9:29 AM
Investing Group
Comments (897)
Do REITs really compete with MMFs or more so with Corporate and the 10 Year bond. Some would argue last Friday was the golden opportunity.....to longer on bonds. Dumping REITs and hanging out on the short end of the curve was brilliant in 2022-2023. Whether REITs have more to drop is anyone's guess but I am pretty certain the 10% of my portfolio recently allocated to REITs will deliver good returns at some point in the not too distant future. Those still safely hanging in MMFs today might not get that chance to buy O at $40-45 or ARE sub $90, etc.
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 9:29 AM
Comments (1.67K)
You need to consider that cost of debt (and thus cost of capital) has increased. Their ROEs will decline as more of the Rental Income will go to pay off debt. Although many REITs have longer term debt obligations if we continue to stay at positive (and not the ZIRP of the last decade) then returns will trend lower. We are coming out of the HIGHER ASSET appreciation duration ever due to artificially low rates. I still hold ~10 of my portfolio in triple net lease but valuations needs to account for higher cost of debt and the real cost of rolling the new debt. We hopefully see large increases in rent recapture rates, but only time will tell.
Humble Eagles profile picture
Humble Eagles
Today, 9:12 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.02K)
Let's be honest. Nobody knows what will happen. One thing we do know is that REIT prices are *a lot* lower than they were in late '21. If inflation stays hot and we end up at 7% on the 10yr we could have *a lot* more pain for REIT owners in store. But, if we are close to the bottom then you get that extra 20% for buying before the blood clears from the water. I've been buying the recent plunge. We'll see how that works out. So far, so good.
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 9:14 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (29.42K)
@Humble Eagles All investments are affected by interest rates, not just REITs, but all stocks. For reasons that I ignore, only REITs have crashed. Yet, tech stocks should be even more affected given the higher duration of their cash flow.

No one can time a bottom, but a lot of pain is already priced in for REITs.
g
gofergold1
Today, 9:00 AM
Premium
Comments (139)
Congrats for discussing the elephant in the room. I think many investors think that they are prescient about when rates will cool (or gold/oil goes up), but the fact is that most are emotion driven, which is the opposite of prescient. My bet is that it is important to stay invested regardless of the cycle, and DRIP to smooth the price jolts and reduce average costs. One day (when Fed funds revert to their mean of ~2%) we will look back on this time as an amazing opportunity to add to quality names.
Uncle Warren says it best: Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.
BullsDividends profile picture
BullsDividends
Today, 8:30 AM
Investing Group
Comments (554)
Long $VICI and $O
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 8:34 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (29.42K)
@BullsDividends I like those two as well. What else are you buying?
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 8:24 AM
Premium
Comments (2.41K)
"Look to the horizon..." well said.

Past scenarios show how and when deep value was created. Any way you slice it, deep value exists in select performing REIT's...today.

How deep of value a buyer wants makes for lively analysis debate. Over the next 3-5 years those debates will be lost in the noise.
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 8:34 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (29.42K)
@StevenK1 Everyone knows that you should buy after a crash when valuations are low. And yet, few have the courage once the crash actually occurs.
