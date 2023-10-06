September 2023 Jobs Report: The Best Of Both Worlds

cnythzl

Stock and bond futures plunged this morning on news that the economy added 336,000 jobs last month, which was well above estimates for some 170,000. Additionally, the prior two months were revised higher by 119,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.8%, as did the labor force participation rate at 62.8%. The knee-jerk reaction to sell risk assets is due to the perceived strength of this report, which investors fear will increase the odds that the Fed will raise interest rates again. Fearmongering bears also are suggesting that this will force the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer. I think neither is true. The reality is that this report is not as strong as the headline number, but not weak to the extent that it fuels recessions fears. In fact, it's right on track for a soft landing.

Bloomberg

The leading category for job growth last month was the leisure and hospitality sector at 96,000 with most of these positions in bars and restaurants. The leisure and hospitality sector has finally returned to its pre-pandemic level of employment, and we should start to see a cooling moving forward. Regardless, these are not jobs that I would call inflationary. Furthermore, the household survey, which is used to calculate the unemployment rate, showed only 86,000 jobs created last month. That suggests we may see downward revisions to the headline number. Still, that's not a bad jobs number for an economy that we want to cool.

Far more important is the fact that wage growth continued to slow from 4.3% in August to 4.2% in September. When it comes to inflation, wage growth for a workforce of 160 million is far more important than the addition of 150,000 new jobs. This continues the disinflationary trend that started one year ago.

Bloomberg TradingEconomics

Walls Street pundits were out in force this morning to suggest that this report will force the Fed’s hand with another rate increase before year end, but I think they are off base. Clearly, wage growth is the most important and reliable number in this report, which is why we have swung from opening losses to outsized gains in the major market averages this morning. The bears have been fearmongering for months that higher for longer interest rates will drive the economy into recession. This report also refutes that claim.

This jobs report is the best of both worlds because it reflects economic resilience alongside disinflation, and that's what delivers a soft landing. I think the correction in the broad stock market has come to an end, and the upcoming earnings season should be the catalyst to start the recovery into year-end.