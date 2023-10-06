Equity Funds Post Their First Quarterly Decline In Four For Q3 2023

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Continued hawkish tones by Federal Reserve officials, rising interest rates, and climbing oil prices weighed on investors and pushed equity mutual funds and ETFs to their first quarterly loss in four - with the average equity fund posting a 3.68% decline in Q3.

For the quarter, LSEG Lipper’s Commodities Funds macro-classification (+2.99%) outpaced the other six major equity groups for the first quarter in six. Alternative Equity Funds (+1.04%) took the runner-up position for the quarter, followed by Mixed-Assets Funds (-3.17%), U.S. Diversified Equity (USDE) Funds (-3.87%), Sector Equity Funds (-4.01%), World Equity Funds (-4.40%), and World Sector Equity Funds (-5.70%).

For the quarter, only 14 of Lipper’s 104 equity and mixed-assets fund classifications posted positive returns. In total, 8.39% of all individual equity and mixed-assets funds posted plus-side returns for the quarter.

In this segment, I highlight the third quarter of 2023 and September performance results for conventional equity mutual funds and ETFs.